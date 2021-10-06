5 Tips & Tricks for Adjusting Your Bet Sizes When Playing Online Pokies

Did you know that there are two different types of gamblers? The first group of them would rather decide on playing strategy-based games. That is the reason why they will more likely play different variants of poker and some other games. They like to analyze behavior or other people, try to hide personal fears, and successfully bluff in that way.

On the other hand, the second group of people is looking for something “simpler”. Because of that, they would rather decide to test their gambling skills at some luck-based games. Logically, the favorite choice in all parts of the world is online pokies.

However, there is one big mistake that the second group of people makes. That especially counts when we talk about gamblers that deal with a lack of gambling experience. They think that online slots do not require any analysis and strategy development. Indeed, you are playing “against” the machine, but that doesn’t mean you should not put into consideration the money that you spend.

The most professional online pokie players will always find the best way to adjust their bet size. It is not the point to raise the bet when you find yourself in a winning strike. On the other hand, trying to save money as much as you can is also wrong. You will never manage to earn more money if you do not take risks.

If you struggle to adjust the bet sizes when playing online pokies, you have come to the right place. There are a couple of ways you can do that effectively. Let’s find them out!

1. Primarily, Organize Your Budget

The entire process starts before you even deposit your money to your casino account. You need to know the exact amount of money you can spend on online pokies. The way to calculate that amount is actually pretty simple.

For starters, you need to determine your monthly income. After you do that, you need to calculate the monthly costs that you will have. That includes bills, gas, and food. However, do not think that there won’t appear some additional costs during the month. For instance, you would want to buy new shoes or a jacket. On the other hand, we hope this won’t happen, but what will you do if your oven stops working and you do not have the money to fix it. Because of that, separate a certain amount of money on unexpected costs.

When you get the amount of money you can spend on gambling, divide that amount into equal parts. How big each part will depend only on how often you plan to play online pokies. If you want to play them every day, then divide that amount into 30 equal parts. In case you play to play only for the weekend, divide the amount of money into 8 equal parts (4 weekends a month).

2. Stick to Your Plan

The calculations that you made won’t mean anything if you are not a self-disciplined person. You have to stick to your plan if you want to properly adjust the bet sizes whenever you play online bookies. They should be a guide that will tell you when exactly you can raise or lower the bets. In case you do not possess the necessary self-discipline, it would probably be good to work on it before you start your gambling journey. That is the only way to become a successful online pokie player.

3. Adrenaline Rush Mustn’t Defeat You

Adjusting bet sizes when playing online pokies requires self-control. Every beginner that wants to enjoy this game makes a common mistake. When they find themselves in a winning strike, they often tend to boost their bet sizes. They start to support the theory that the algorithm is on their side for some period, and they would do whatever it takes to use that opportunity.

However, beginners often forget a common mistake. Algorithm or, more precisely, software that supports the online pokies you play works thanks to Random Number Generator. Your chances to win or lose money are equal in every possible round that you play. Because of that, raising the bet size when you win money a couple of times in a row or for a short period is not logical.

People do not do that just because of the wrong theory they have heard. They also raise the bet size as they can’t handle the adrenaline rush they feel. That issue typically leads to an even bigger problem. People often forget about the plans they had, and their gambling journey starts to go in the wrong direction.

4. Don’t Chase the Money

There is another problem that people make when adjusting their bet sizes. Some individuals would respect their plans for a couple of days. However, after that, they would want to improve their bet sizes and try to earn more money.

Improvement of betting size is okay only if you can afford to do that. Despite that, you also need to gain some experience before deciding on that move. As mentioned, you primarily need to improve your self-discipline and self-control. Despite that, you also need to improve your budget without any consequences. Doing that with online pokies is the best option that you have. Raise the bets only if you are winning regularly.

But, before we end this part, we need to explain the term “regularly”. You are not a professional if you managed to earn money a couple of days in a row. Investing more money is only acceptable if you played for three or four months without any adjustments.

5. Lower the Bet Sizes When You Are Nervous

When people are nervous, they start to make silly decisions. The best thing would be to leave your gambling account when you become nervous. However, if you still want to play this game, you should lower your bets. Even if you make silly decisions, the mistakes that occur will not be that costly.

Final Thought

Now when we made everything clear, you will properly adjust bet sizes next time you play online pokies. However, the strategy you use is not the only important thing. You also need to choose the best pokies casino that will meet your requirements and expectations. Because of that, you may want to check out 777pokies.casino after reading this article and check out one of the places where you can apply all the mentioned strategies.