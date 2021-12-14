17 Tips for Adopting Pets as a Couple

When it comes to adding a pet to your family, there’s no right or wrong answer – it just depends on what works best for you and your partner. If you’re considering adopting a pet together, here are 20 tips to help make the process go as smoothly as possible.

1. Establish rules and responsibilities early on.

It’s important to agree on things like who will be responsible for feeding, walking, and cleaning up after the pet, and who will take them to the vet. Be sure to let your partner know that you want them to be just as involved in caring for the pet as you are.

2. Decide on a budget for pet supplies and vet bills ahead of time, so there aren’t any surprises.

This also gives you an idea of how much it might cost if anything happens to your new friend! You can even decide together where this money should come from – maybe one of you is willing to give up buying clothes for a month?

3. Don’t forget about grooming!

When it comes to pets, haircuts and nail clippings add up quickly. So before bringing a dog or cat home, make sure both of you agree on how often they will need to be groomed. These can usually be done at home using pet grooming gloves, but if you plan on taking your pet to a professional groomer, be sure to discuss which kinds of supplies and accessories will make them feel most comfortable.

4. Maybe you’re thinking about adopting two pets!

If this is the case, don’t forget that they are likely to bond with each other before they grow close to either one of you. To avoid feeling left out, consider spending quality time with your pets separately until they get used to their new living arrangement. This will also allow for some clear communication when it comes time to discipline both animals. Be sure your partner knows that you want them involved in this process too!

5. It’s important to be open and honest about how each of you feels, and talk regularly about the pet once they are home.

If one of you is feeling more attached or affectionate towards your new friend than the other, that’s something that should be shared right away. This way, you can learn to understand each other better, and find ways to work together as a team on this new adventure!

6. Just like with children, there may come a time when the pets misbehave or make mistakes.

Instead of getting angry or upset at them, think of it as an opportunity for both of you to bond over raising a naughty (but lovable) animal together! It can also help to come up with a list of consequences that will be enacted if the pet does not obey your rules.

7. If one of you is more experienced in taking care of pets, don’t be afraid to let them take the lead!

This can be a great way to learn new things and also help out with some of the day-to-day tasks. And if one of you isn’t as experienced, feel free to ask as many questions as you need – your partner should be more than happy to help out.

8. One big benefit of adopting a pet together is that it gives you both someone to talk to when things get tough.

Pets are always there for us, no matter what, and they can help us feel less alone when we’re struggling. So long as both of your schedules allow for it, be sure to give each other regular time to just sit and chill with your pet, and watch a movie or take a walk together.

9. Finally, don’t forget that adopting a pet should always be fun and not a burden!

From the day you bring your new friend home, try to celebrate every milestone together. Whether it’s their first birthday or just a big accomplishment like going potty for the first time, these moments are more fun when shared with someone else.

10. Do your research.

There are so many different types of pets out there, from dogs and cats to reptiles and small mammals. Make sure you choose one that’s compatible with your living situation, lifestyle, and budget.

11. You need to decide on a time frame.

Will you make the adoption permanent right away, or do you want to try out pet ownership first? If you’re not ready for something as big as adoption, consider fostering an animal instead.

12. Come up with rules for living together successfully “in the four-legged company.”

This includes things like getting rid of shoes at the door and using proper etiquette around the dinner table! You can also check different devices that can help you in this task.

13. Find your perfect pet companion by looking beyond breed stereotypes.

You may be surprised to discover that a Chihuahua isn’t the best fit for your family after all – and that really isn’t their fault! Some small dogs can be bossy and noisy, while big breeds like Siberian Huskies require a ton of exercise.

14. Be patient with each other during the process.

Adopting a pet together is a special time for bonding and bringing your families closer together, but it may also bring up some insecurities and fears that you didn’t know were there! Don’t forget to give yourselves space if things get too intense.

15. Try to keep calm at all times when introducing your new pet to your family or roommates (if applicable).

Even if everyone else is really excited about the adoption, it’s important not to force them into getting involved right away before they’re comfortable with the idea.

16. Expect the unexpected!

From veterinary bills to obedience training, there are a lot of costs that come with owning a pet. Make sure you have an emergency fund saved up in case of unexpected emergencies.

17. Be prepared to make some compromises.

If one person is really into keeping the house clean and free of pet hair while the other can’t stand seeing a single animal out of place, there will need to be some give and take on both sides.

Have fun! Pets add a lot of joy and laughter to any family, so enjoy spending time with your new furry friend – and don’t forget to take lots of pictures!