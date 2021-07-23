4 Ways the Adult Toy Industry Has Changed in the Last 10 Years

There have been many industries that experienced astonishing growth over the last decade or so. Thanks to the advancements in affordable technology and the newest practices they allow, people can nowadays do things much easier and faster than before. This is not to say that more than a decade ago we had bad technology, far from it actually. It just shows us how quickly things are changing and how much more we can develop and create.

Apart from the technology we now have access to, people themselves have changed. As a species, we are headed for a better and more inclusive future where everyone is welcome no matter their social, racial, ethnic, and religious background. In addition, it hardly matters what sexual orientation or gender you are as it once did. The culture and celebration of differences and uniqueness is dominant in the 21st century and it seems that things are only getting bigger and better.

Modern Trends and Changes

In such a world where technology and social norms are at an all-time high, it is the pleasure and entertainment that are also celebrated and put forward. Everything is oriented towards a good time and if it lacks this aspect, it cannot succeed. Therefore, the industry that can somehow reap the benefits of all of this is poised for success. As you may have guessed, the adult toy industry is the lucky one and it has been changing over the course of the last decade beyond recognition.

In the article before you, we decided to take a look at the top 4 ways in which the adult (sex) toy industry has changed and adapted over the last 10 or so years. The changes are incredible and they really deserve a deep dive. To find out more about this as well as to check out some of the best and most popular products available on the web, visit here.

1. No More Taboos

For the majority of the last century and even the first decade of the current one, adult toys and the whole adult industry for that matter were very sensitive subjects not a lot of people were willing to discuss. These were taboos and something not really openly talked about. If somebody was to mention they use a sex toy, no matter how traditional or simple it may have been, most of the public would depict them as perverted and they would be judged and condemned for their actions. That is no longer the case thanks to the wider adoption of sex toys and the openness and acceptance with which people talk about them. It is normal to have constructive discussions about it both online and in-person and people recommend and make reviews about the toys. There are still shy people of course, but shyness is not the same as not being able to talk about something entirely. All in all, society is much healthier right now in terms of how it views the use of sex toys which is a step in the right direction and a victory for humankind. Sex should be a positive and healthy thing and it should be known that pleasure comes in different forms.

2. Not Only a Women’s Thing Anymore

For the better part of their existence, sex toys were predominantly designed for and sold to female customers. The reasons for this were many, from the belief that they are not for men because true men do not need that type of help since they can always pleasure themselves and masturbate. Since the women were less inclined to talk about their pleasures and how much they can do on their own, it was thought they needed the toys more than the men did. Nowadays, more and more toys are widely and readily available for guys to enjoy. While the vibrators and other products for the ladies are still the most popular models out there, lifelike dolls and separate body part toys for men have taken the world by storm. Things like fleshlights are another top-of-the-line product that many men are obsessed with and something previous generations never had. Even if there were such products, they were limited in variety and numbers. Moreover, men were discouraged from using them up until now. Things are quickly changing and the amount of male and female customers is practically equal in 2021.

3. Couples are Using Them

As you probably know, and from what we have already discussed, back in the day sex toys were largely used by people who are either single or unhappy with their sexual life. Single people do not have anyone to enjoy intimacy with which can get rough at times. Therefore, a sex toy was the best thing to use for quick stress relief and some fun times for men and women alike. Then there were those who were not satisfied with the sex life they experienced with their partner, or they thought there was simply not enough of it. During their downtime, when alone, they made up for it instead of just masturbating the old-fashioned way. In modern times, sex toys are so advanced and well-made that happy and satisfied young couples have started using them in their usual bedroom activities. There are toys specifically made for couples, but the ones for men and women are still viable. Since people are more open and ready to share their fantasies and wishes with their partners, everyone is enjoying themselves more and the joint use of toys is not only welcome but encouraged.

4. It is Fun and Interesting

Last but not least, and to conclude, it is important that we mention that the use of adult toys is fun, interesting, and engaging. These products literally exist to give us pleasure without any dangers, side-effects, or any kind of negative outcomes. As long as you use them as they are meant to be used and all the parties are up for it, they will cause nothing else but great amounts of excitement, relaxation, and ecstasy. There is a good reason why toys are so popular in the modern world, and it does not take much to figure it out if you stop and think about it.