8 Best Cryptocurrency Trading Apps For Android in 2021

Cryptocurrency is undeniably the new hotness, and all the cool kids are currently investing in various virtual currencies. However, with Bitcoin being just one of the thousands of cryptocurrencies to choose from, how do you determine where to put your money? How can you stay on top of the market’s ups and downs? And, most importantly, where do you keep your hard-earned bitcoin?

Your smartphone is an excellent tool for tracking your investments. It’s always with you, it’s powerful, and there are a slew of apps that can help you keep your finger on the bitcoin market’s pulse. So we’ve compiled a list of the finest cryptocurrency applications available right now that you can use to keep track of your favorite coins, use as a virtual wallet, or analyze current trends to ensure that you’re always one step ahead.

1. Coinbase

Being at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry necessitates total excellence in all areas, which Coinbase achieves. Coinbase offers a variety of top-notch goods, including custodial services, eCommerce payment capabilities, a platform for professional traders (Coinbase Pro), interest-earning accounts, and crypto solutions for institutions, in addition to being the leading crypto exchange.

The Coinbase apps are simple to use and intuitive, making them a good alternative for novices to cryptocurrencies. Their dashboards allow you to access your portfolio and track its progress over time quickly. The Coinbase app can also be used to earn rewards and returns for specific coins you own.

2. Bitcoin Billionaire Pro

The Bitcoin Billionaire Pro App is a user-friendly and quick-to-use platform for beginners. With a single Bitcoin-based platform, the user can trade over 30 assets, including cryptocurrency, forex, and commodities. It has continued to provide real-time market data and information and a wide range of trading tools to its users while maintaining a secure environment. Bitcoin Pro is an excellent choice for both newcomers to cryptocurrency and seasoned investors. Begin your crypto journey right now by visiting bitcoin-billionaire-pro.com/nl/login

3. Etoro

Etoro is a renowned trading platform that provides traders with a wealth of trading capabilities. They feature desktop and smartphone apps, allowing for easy trading on their platform.

Their services were introduced in 2007, and they now have over 12 million traders on their platform. Their mobile app, interestingly, is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. On their platform, eToro allows traders to trade financial assets such as CFDs, Forex, and other assets.

On the trade of cryptocurrencies, eToro charges a 0% commission. On eToro, withdrawals are subject to a $5 fee per withdrawal.

They are regulated by well-known trade regulators like the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC. Each of these organizations is well-known among other licensing organizations. Brokers must adhere to a set of tight laws and regulations.

eToro is adamant about updating its trading and website features regularly. They have several fantastic features, like leverage and copy trading.

4. Binance

Binance has been around for a long time, and many people profit from its cryptocurrency trading services. Binance’s trading services are available through a web platform, desktop software, and mobile apps.

People may trade cryptocurrencies at any time using the Binance crypto trading app. It’s also worth noting that the mobile app works on both iOS and Android smartphones.

Binance, unlike other trading apps, offers a large number of cryptocurrency pairs, up to 600. For additional information on cryptocurrency trading, you can also look into MetaTrader 4 brokers.

5. Gemini

Two-factor authentication is available in the app to ensure the safety and security of your data and assets.

QR code technology allows users to spend their digital assets in over 30,000 retail locations across the United States. Users can also earn interest through the app; new users can buy any amount of bitcoin and immediately enroll in Gemini Earn to begin earning interest on their balance.

6. KuCoin

Exchange of cryptocurrencies KuCoin is a user-friendly platform that ranks among the top 25 exchanges by volume. It’s known as “the people’s exchange” and is aimed at regular people. KuCoin Shares, the company’s native token, functions similarly to stock, allowing token holders to receive dividends.

KuCoin’s mobile app has a straightforward, user-friendly interface. It provides essential trading services like buying, selling, depositing, and withdrawing money.

On the platform, there are over 350 currencies listed. It even compensates NeoGAS for holding NEO on it, which is something that only a few exchanges do.

7. Changelly

Changelly is a Google Play app that allows you to convert one currency to another easily. It’s straightforward to use, and there’s no need to go through a long identification verification process. You just transfer funds from your wallet to Changelly, which exchanges them at the highest available rate and levies a 0.5 percent fee before delivering them to the recipient’s wallet.

Because you don’t have to wait for your deposit to clear, it’s a really convenient option to swap crypto. You can fix your rate and then wait for the transaction to complete.

The site supports the exchange of more than 140 coins. You can also buy cryptocurrency using a credit card.

8. Coinigy

Coinigy is an excellent option if you’re looking for a more advanced crypto trading and portfolio management platform. It’s more of a trading platform than an exchange, allowing you to trade on over 45 of the most prominent crypto exchanges from a single account. It offers 24/7 portfolio management, unrestricted trading, high-definition charting, and various technical analysis tools on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Coinigy is a paid service aimed at professionals. Professional API access costs $99.99 per month, and pro trader status costs $18.66 per month (when purchased annually).

The iOS and Android versions of the software are both available.

Conclusion

In 2021, if you’re a beginner trying to purchase, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies on your smartphone, you’ll need to use crypto trading apps.

However, there are many trading apps on the market, making it tough to pick one. You can get started trading with the above list of the best eight crypto trading apps for Android in 2021.