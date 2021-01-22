Can Adults Get Lice? – 2021 Guide

As you know lice are very irritating creatures, it could be effective for your kids. However, parents often ask a common question. Can adults get lice? Without any doubt, the answer is yes. In fact, adults have equal possibilities to get lice just like kids.

The fact is, adults are not getting lice from the children. There are many ways an adult can be affected by lice. In this article, we will cover everything regarding adults getting lice. However, let us explain how these lice spread on someone’s head.

How Do Lice Spread

The spreading of lice is normal. It happens when you are in a direct contract with an infected person. That’s why kids often get lice as they are spending time with their classmates at school. As a child gets attacked by lice, there is a huge possibility of lice spreading. People who are getting close to that kid can also get lice.

On the other side, people who are using an infected person’s accessories including a hairbrush, comb, hat, towel, can also get affected by lice. However, lice are not that dangerous for your health, but as soon as you are getting rid of them, you can be comfortable.

Moms Often Get Lice From Kids

In the previous segment, you have got an idea of how do lice spread. When a child is infected by lice, there’s a huge chance that it will pass to others in the household. It could be siblings, parents, and other family members.

However, many experts report that moms often get lice before dads. It happens because long hair length is an easy target for a lice infestation. Plus, lice infestation can be effective for high hormone levels. That’s why a mom’s head is a more hospitable home for lice.

Adults Get Lice Without Children

Well, it’s clear that most of the time adults get lice from their children. But can adults get lice without children? If we are focusing on how these lice spread, it’s possible to get lice without having kids.

However, it’s not common for adults to get lice who are not spending time with kids. In some cases, adults get lice for different reasons. It could be the geographical location of some places. When an adult is traveling a country where lice are prevalent, they can be affected.

If you are meeting a lot of people, you have a chance of getting lice. For example, when you are traveling on a plane, you can get lice from an infected person who’s sitting beside you.

Few Facts You Should Know About Head Lice

There are some factors you need to know about head lice. In the following, we are covering these facts that can be helpful for both you and your child.

1. Symptoms of Head Lice

The symptoms of all kinds of head lice are the same. As we have mentioned before, lice don’t do serious damage to your body. However, they are very irritating. And that’s why you will get many symptoms regarding head lice.

When you are getting lice, you will notice a few symptoms including a feeling that something is moving on your head, itching, having red bumps, and more. In some cases, you will get trouble sleeping.

2. Super Lice Are More Irritating

Just like normal head lice, super lice are very irritating and harmful for us. In fact, super lice could be more harmful as you can’t kill them by applying traditional methods. If you or your kid are getting super lice, make sure you are talking to an expert.

3. How Do Lice Get Around?

As we mentioned before, head lice can spread in many ways. These small creatures can’t fly or hop. So, most of the time they visit head to head just by crawling. When two people are sitting very close, these lice are crawling from one person’s head to another. However, lice can get around when someone is using the headgears of an infected person.

Best Ways To Deal With Lice

Well, you know now how lice get around and they could be the cause of your irritation. There are some best ways to deal with lice. In the following, read more so you can prevent these lice.

1. Comb With Care

The best way to get rid of lice is combing. It could be very effective when you are just getting symptoms of lice. In fact, it helps a lot when you have super lice. However, you have to be extra careful with combing. Make sure you are not using a normal comb as it can’t help you. Using a comb that has metal teeth can be very helpful. Apply this method regularly for at least ten days.

2. Wet Comb Method

Another effective treatment for head lice is the wet comb method. To apply this method, you need to put a combing gel or conditioner on your scalp. Then, untangle the hair with a hairbrush. Then, you need to comb your hair with a fine-toothed lice comb. Wipe the comb every time and repeat this process for 4-5 times before washing your hair. Make sure you are applying this method twice a week.

4. Act Fast

Most people make mistakes by not taking lice seriously. If you are not acting fast, you can’t kill these lice easily. Even for kids, many people are delaying head lice treatment. These things could be harmful as these lice could cause a lot of problems. You can apply traditional methods for removing these lice.

5. Avoid Chemical Pesticides

Chemical pesticides can kill lice easily, but it can damage your hair and scalp. You can also get side effects by using these things. Make sure you are applying traditional treatments, if you’re not getting results, you can talk to an expert.

Conclusion

Finally, you know how head lice can be as harmful to adults as children. The sooner you are getting rid of these lice, the better you will feel comfortable. Make sure you are not getting super lice as they are hard to remove. Getting proper treatment is the best way to get rid of head lice.