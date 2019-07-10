Herbal Remedies for Healthy Hair and Scalp

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Having healthy hair and a healthy scalp will depend on a wide range of factors, such as blood supply, nutrition, and circulation. If you have scalp and hair problems, the first step that you should take is to change to healthy hair products. You should look for organic shampoos and conditioners that do not have harmful chemicals such as phthalates, toxic preservatives, or parabens.

Causes of hair and scalp problems

Some problems that might occur are dandruff, hair loss, dry or greasy hair, and an itchy scalp. Many of these problems can be improved by using herbal remedies. When it comes to the causes of these problems they can occur due to a wide range of factors including, poor circulation, a poor diet, too much sugar or salt, lack of vitamin B, stress, anxiety, severe illness, anemia, dangerous chemicals in shampoos and conditioners, as well as high blood pressure medication. Remember, you do not have to live with these conditions, so, what can you do to solve these problems? Let’s take a look at some herbal remedies:

Try Zinc PCA

There are various benefits to Zinc however, one of the most common benefits is that it reduces hair loss, destroys dandruff, and regulates sebum production. Dandruff is one of the common reasons for hair loss, and zinc PCA is what destroys it from the scalp. It will even help with the smell which can appear as bacteria accumulate on your scalp. A Zinc PCA shampoo will strengthen the connection between the stem and roots of the hair, which will reduce the chances of your hair falling off. Dandruff will also cause your scalp to be itchy and applying zinc to it will boost the growth rate. Also, when zinc is applied, it acts as an anti-bacterial element in shampoos, hence, it will work efficiently for eliminating dandruff. When it comes to sebum production, some people can have sebaceous glands that are overactive, hence, it will lead to dandruff. However, by using a shampoo that has zinc in it, it will prevent the glands from forming oil. If you want to see more information about Zinc PCA shampoos, visit here.

Herbal remedies for oily hair

Greasy hair can be caused by various factors like poor hygiene, overactive glands, or a hormonal imbalance. You could try rinsing your scalp and hair with lemon or vinegar water every time after you apply shampoo. You will be able to see improvements in a few days. Lemon balm and witch hazel an also help you battle greasy hair and an oily scalp.

Use lukewarm water when rinsing and washing your hair

You should never use hot water on your scalp and hair. Rinsing it with cider vinegar will balance the ph and add shine to your hair. Also, lavender, olive, and rosemary essential oils make the perfect hot oil treatment when diluted in a carrier oil. If you want to get the best benefits from these oils, you should leave it overnight.

Conclusion

Except for herbal remedies, there are some other things that you can do to increase the health of your hair and scalp. For example, you can massage your scalp each night with circular motions in order to increase the blood supply. Eat healthy foods in order to provide the necessary minerals, nutrients, and vitamins to your hair. Also, keep in mind that you should be gentle to your hair. Do not get rough when using a towel, brush, or comb since they can damage your hair. Now that you know that natural, herbal remedies can help you with your hair, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect herbal remedy.