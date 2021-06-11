4 Advanced Trading Tactics & Strategies to Try in 2021

The days when we could see stock trading only in movies and TV shows are long gone. Nowadays, pretty much anyone with enough money can participate in the market. However, that doesn’t mean that you can do it without having at least the basic knowledge about things that work in it. Sure, this is not the level you should satisfy yourself with. Updating your knowledge is an absolute must, and you must always strive towards learning new things. But it needs to be said that this is not going to be always easy. There are so many things you need to overcome. Sadly, we can see that a lot of traders start participating in the market without checking out the most important points. That’s why these are doomed to fail in the end.

Coming up with some effective strategies and tactics is an absolute must if you want to be successful. Therefore, we would like to talk about some of these that proved effective. Not only that, these can be considered as one of the most advanced and popular strategies you should try out in 2021.

Ichimoku Cloud

The first effective strategy we would like to talk about is Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. What’s best about it is that some of the indicators, which are crucial for it can be found in almost every available platform. Many people make the mistake of thinking that this is just an indicator. Instead, we can see that it is much more than that, it is a complete trading strategy. It needs to be said that Ichimoku consists of three main elements.

Tenkan Sen

The first one we would like to talk about is called Tenkan Sen, and it is an indicator that works on two different levels. We are talking about resistance and support levels. The more rejections there are, the chances of price continuation are getting higher.

Chinkou Span

For Chinkou Span, also an indicator, there is an average price which is used as a relevant level. We are talking about a limit. Plus, it needs to be said that it works as some kind of cycle. Surely, people who are interested in this strategy would need to consider this as important as it really is.

Kumo Cloud

The last element we would like to talk about is called kumo cloud. The best way to describe it is to say that it is a zone, which can be either resistant or supporting. In case the market is above it, the momentum cannot be considered proper. If it is vice versa, we can say that it is bearish.

Price Action

Price action trading is a strategy that consists of numerous different studies about historical movements of a certain price. These are used to create a better formulation of a technical trading tactic. Plus, we can see that, sometimes, economic events and trends can be taken into consideration and used as a key factor towards determining the overall picture. There are two main factors to consider with this one.

The first one we would like to mention is called the length of trade. Basically, it provides you with a chance to create an action that could last for a certain amount of time. Different time frames can be used for different factors. Also, there are entry/exit points. For this one, you will need to choose a certain method that can enhance your chances of being successful. For instance, you can opt for trend identification.

Position

Position trading is not considered a strategy by many people. The reason is quite simple, it is not similar to any other. But it needs to be said that if you are using it in a certain way, you can turn it into an active one. We are talking about a tactic that uses charts that focus on the long-term. Meaning, you will be looking at many different time frames, from a daily activity to a monthly level.

But that doesn’t mean that this is the only factor you will base the decision on about what you will do. Nevertheless, you are looking at a certain time when the trading will be conducted. For instance, it can last from a couple of days to a couple of weeks. Sometimes it can last for much more than that. Therefore, you will need to prepare yourself to put it will all sorts of obstacles during this period.

Transition

The last strategy we would like to talk about is called transition trading. It is a rather new one because it was developed just a couple of years ago. The idea is to start with a low time frame. But, when you see that there are chances it can increase over time, you can take the advantage of it and secure long-term profits. At the same time, you will be in complete control over the losses. It means you can prevent them.

As you can see from this short description, you will see that chances of you receiving a healthy profit can be increased based on your activity. Plus, the lower timeframe can provide you with a chance to limit the losses. The only setback we can see is that a majority of the investors will not have the possibility to maximize their profits. Instead, only those who made the smartest moves will be able to do so.

To conclude

As you can presume, having enough knowledge can provide you with a chance to do much good in the stock market. Plus, choosing the right strategy can help you achieve some magnificent results. Here, you can take a look at some of the hottest ones you can opt for in 2021. Naturally, you will need to adapt them to your particular case. We have absolutely no doubt that you will have a chance to do many great things for yourself. Be sure to conduct serious research on these.