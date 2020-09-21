4 Advantages of Using Android GSM Gateway for Your Business – 2020 Guide

We can all agree that phone bills can get pretty expensive. Still, making phone calls is a huge part of many different business processes, social life as well, and finding ways to reduce these costs can be a daunting task.

This is where a GSM Gateway can help you! , In this article, we will not talk about the traditional GSM gateway, but we will talk about the advantages of modern -trend- GSM gateway that can be operated by using Android phones, we will discuss these advantages of using this type of gateways in detail so keep on reading if you want to find out more about them!



Overview – What’s a VoIP GSM Gateway?

A VoIP GSM Gateway enables a link between internet calls and GSM networks. With these devices, you can significantly reduce the money they spend on telephony bills especially the money they spend on international calls or generate profits if you become a service provider

The normal GSM gateway device comes with a limited number of SIM card ports to inert some SIM cards in it, if you put one SIM card, one caller can use your gateway at the same time, and if you insert 5 SIM cards then 5 callers can use your gateway at the same time, when using Android phones as GSM gateway, if you purchase more phones you will have more working channels

The process of connecting and transmitting between Internet calls and GSM is automated by software and it is controlled through a graphical interface only, so it is easy to operate and take advantage of its capabilities

1. Easier to use

Creating and operating GSM gateway using Android phones is very easy, Android phones are available in the local markets in any country, usually, the phones will be managed by PC or laptop, the PC will receive the calls and route them to the connected phones, usually, the phones will be connected to PC via Bluetooth or USB cables, and it is worth noting here that the USB connection is more stable, as the users of Bluetooth connections suffer from losing the connection with the computer frequently, this will affect the quality of incoming and outgoing calls.

PC software has high capabilities comparing with normal GSM gateway software which installed on limited hardware resources, in addition to a friendly graphical user interface that can be used to manage everything easily, also track problems and fix them will be very easy.

2. Multi Tasks

Android GSM gateway has a lot of features, so you can find one solution can be used for many purposes like GSM calls termination, calls origination (call center), calls recording, IVR solution, and SMS termination, whereas if it goes with the traditional solutions, you need a separate solution for each task of these tasks, and this will lead to putting more costs.

Keep in mind that these can be a little bit expensive, but at the end of the day, they’re certainly worth it.

3. Avoid SIM card blockage

The normal GSM gateway devices are not solving some important problems on operating GSM gateway, for example, blockage issue, normal GSM gateways users are suffering from SIM card burn/banned/blockage by the operator due to abuse or heavy load on SIM cards, when your operator block your SIM card it will be like a piece of plastic, and it will not be able to establish or receive any call, the modern gateways like Android GSM gateways have some modules and advanced features to prevent blockage and secure your SIM cards.

4. Availability

Android phones are available in all markets, so you do not need to order the phones from other country and wait for a very long time in shipping, clearance and customs, you can get phones from any phone store near you, and by that, you have removed a major obstacle to starting your business

Business Roles

There are two main business roles to use these devices:

1) Operating the devices to provide general telecommunications services, here you will make interconnections with telecommunication companies to route a huge number of international calls to your equipment and make huge profits from this service

2) Operating the devices in your company for the call center department and serving your customers, this has very great benefits, including ease of effective communication, monitoring the volume of outgoing and incoming calls, recording calls for quality control, improving and facilitating the work environment

The takeaway

Many companies are choosing to use Android phones as a GSM gateway for their telecommunication needs like:

1) Operating/own VoIP direct route for GSM calls termination business

2) Communication, and reducing the phone bill costs.

3) Calls originating for companies and organizations – call center solutions

4) As answering machine IVR – callback service

There is an increasing demand for using Android phones as a GSM gateway because it has great importance in reducing communications bills, facilitating business and effective communication

If you have a reliable Android GSM gateway solution it is possible to save a very large amount of money or to make amazing profits if you operate this solution to provide general telecommunications services

Whatever you do, make sure to choose a reliable supplier, so you get the best possible results. This can make your job so much easier, and it can help you achieve your business goals much faster.

In conclusion, as long as you pick up your solution from a trustworthy provider, your business will be able to enjoy some amazing benefits.