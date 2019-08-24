Adventure Not Socks This Father’s Day

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Is your dad one of those hard people to buy for? Every year Father’s Day rolls around, and you are stuck for a gift to show your appreciation? How many times has your dad received socks, chocolates, a photo of the grandkids or a bottle of his favorite tipple?

This year, how about giving dad the adventure of a lifetime by throwing him out of a plane! It might sound surprising, but there are plenty of benefits to a little adrenaline rush, and Skydiving is the perfect way to test your limits while in a relatively safe environment.

Benefits to an Adrenaline Rush

Thinking your dad may not be keen on Skydiving? How about hitting him with some facts on how good an adrenaline rush can be for him!

Adrenaline is a crucial part of your body’s inherent safety system as well as being essential to survival. When your body decides its time to pop that adrenaline into your bloodstream, you experience a higher level of mental and physical alertness almost straight away.

Getting Your Blood Where It’s Needed

Ever felt that fight or flight mode kicks in? This is when the adrenaline is providing your muscles with high levels of oxygen to keep you safe. It also triggers your blood vessels to contract to redirect the blood towards major muscle groups, so you’ll feel a lot better physically.

Mental Alertness

Apart from the physical boost, an adrenaline rush can also increase your mental alertness. It isn’t just your muscles that receive a rush of oxygen, your brain does as well, and this can assist in becoming highly focussed and able to complete cognitive tasks much quicker. For the brain, the effects often last much longer, giving you the feeling of wanting to get that rush all over again.

Benefits of Skydiving

Skydiving produces numerous benefits to the human body, including overcoming any fears you might have and giving you a confidence boost. If your dad is the kind of person who is happy within his comfort zone, Skydiving may well be the activity he needs to push his boundaries and try something new. Still, need to convince him it’s a great idea?

Stress Relief

High-risk activities like Skydiving allow you to focus on what is happening at the moment and forget everything else – a great way to forget any stress you have in your life on a day to day basis and enjoy what’s going on around you. Skydiving is a great way to help you focus and clear your mind.

A Boost in Confidence

Jumping out of a plane is a great way to prove to yourself that you can tackle anything, even something that your brain is saying you shouldn’t be doing (that’s not to say you should go out and do something reckless just to get a boost in confidence!) Skydiving often gives people the confidence they need to become more open to activities they never considered and to learn something new about themselves.

New Perspectives

It’s well known that challenging yourself and allowing yourself to take that leap of faith and conquer your fears can bring a new perspective to life. If you’ve been stuck in a rut for a while and need to change your outlook on life, an adrenaline rush through jumping out of a plane is a great way to do it.

The Views

Think you’ve seen it all? There is nothing that can prepare you for how amazing somewhere like Rottnest Island really is until you’ve jumped out of a plane over it. You’ll see everything whether you jump from 8,000ft or 15,000ft – this is certainly not a time to close your eyes!

If dad has been given enough socks and handkerchiefs to last him a lifetime, give him something a little more adventurous this year with a skydive over Rottnest Island. Rottnest Island has so much to explore that we certainly recommend coming over a day before the jump and staying afterward. From walking trails to clear bottomed kayak tours, a skydive will whet your appetite for more adventure and what better place than Rottnest.

Skydive Geronimo offers Skydiving over Rottnest Island year-round, and we’d love to give your dad a Father’s Day he won’t forget.