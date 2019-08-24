How to Motivate Yourself On Reaching New Goals On Instagram

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Motivation is something, which most of us lack, while we are trying to reach the top.

In fact, there is a demand for content in this genre, and that demand is being fulfilled by writers, who have made a career out of this genre. Motivation can be internal or external, and we do require it for achieving great things.

Well, that’s the case even if you open an Instagram account. If you would like to start a business over this famous social media platform, then you will surely have to work hard now. It’s also possible that you might be looking forward to becoming an influencer over the same. Well, throughout all this, one thing’s pretty clear. You can’t be an overnight success, and as we discussed, you will have to churn a lot, for being at the top with all those likes, and fans.

We all like to win and we have to try winning every day to succeed, and that’s why the story of success of some special person or a well-known brand would become a good motivation for most of us. Any popular and successful Instagram blogger always seems so distant and shining from the first sight, and never an ordinary one, but what if we had a chance to walk the same way hand by hand from the very beginning and to try it on yourself? Instagram can show us every step on the way to success in details from the moment of creation to all those markers of a digital fabulous life like an army of followers writing exciting comments and hundreds of thousands of Instagram likes on every post. Would such stories be able to motivate us on some new goals? Of course, especially if you dream of conquering Instagram’s Olympus.

So, here we are and let’s have a look at some of the famous handles, and the work they do with Vi from Buyiglikesfast – a social media expert focused on Instagram writing for many related blogs – to speak over our today’s topic in faces.

1. Matt Adlard – Topless Baker

Matt Adlard is one of the great examples of setting up a successful Instagram page and he is running a baking channel, and he himself is the baking influencer.

Matt’s channel is a good example of sharing all the behind-the-scenes footage to attract the audience. He is quite regular with his baking stories, and one good thing about his channel is he doesn’t just post all the successfully baked things, but also, the things which don’t come as per the result. It’s sometimes important to show both the outcomes and through his channel he sets a great example.

One great thing to learn from his side is the way he uses his Instagram stories. And I guess, that’s the reason why he has emerged as one of the successful baking influencers which shots get so many Instagram likes.

2. Lush Cosmetics

Lush Cosmetics is another big Instagram page which is owned by Lush which is a renowned beauty brand.

The page has got over 4 million followers, and it is one of the most trusted beauty pages, out there. People love to buy products from their page, and the special thing about their products is that all of them are eco-friendly products and the brand itself promotes eco-friendly behavior.

Apart from that, the brand has also been working with charities and they support charitable firms – people like their “win-win” strategy of working towards a better environment, and also attracting customers as well as followers.

3. Chiara Ferragni

She is one of the most famous Italian fashion influencers. She has got around 11 million followers on Instagram, and she has also got handles over YouTube, Facebook, etc.

Her achievements have proved to be successful for her, and she has also managed to get a vogue cover of her. Her strategy for attracting users and followers is to share the link of clothes which she is wearing so that people follow her and like her content. She also posts stories related to her life and that’s also something which attracts the users.

4. Zoella

She is another example of being successful over Instagram and she has also got followers close to 11 million. Her niche is a lifestyle, fashion, etc.

And her specialty is that she focuses on being polite and honest to her viewers through Instagram stories. It helps in building that trust and that’s the reason why she has been successful.

5. King Bach

He is considered to be one of the top influencers of all time. And his way of interacting with people has provided him great results. He collects the feedback from the viewers, and he also asks them questions, so that they are updated and there’s a good bond with all of them.

So, as you see, these are the ways how all the top faces and influencers on Instagram, YouTube and other big media portals handle their accounts, interact with their audience and so attract all those dozens of followers, likes and views.

If you lack the proper motivation, then it’s important to look towards these pages and many more, so that even you can set the ball rolling. In today’s world, you got the key to everything when holding a smartphone or a tablet – you can easily find a leader of your niche or interest on the biggest social platforms like Instagram and then scroll their content to follow the story from the very beginning to most recent shots of their success. It will motivate you and give you a huge boost on the road to bigger and better things!