New research found that birth month is linked to life-span and a predisposition toward certain health issues.

Clearly, the best months to have babies are September, October, and November, coincidentally the best months to eat oysters.

As a December baby, so far I’ve avoided Chrohn’s Crohn’s disease and schizophrenia (although my mental health was questionable my sophomore year of college).

For those of you born in April, hang in there. [Daily Mail UK]

Original by: