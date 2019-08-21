After Months of Dating, Girl’s Boyfriend Reveals to Her That He’s Addicted to Being A Furry

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Plot twist!

If you’re not familiar with what a furry is, it means that you’ve probably been staying on the lighter side of the Internet. Although being a furry means different things for different people, it generally centers around a fascination with animals to the point of identifying with them. It often involves dressing up in “fursuits” based on their characters.

If you are familiar with what a furry is, you probably know that there are some more risqué sides to it. When this girl realized there was something strange about her boyfriend’s fixation, it became clear that things had gone a bit too far.

A Unique Fixation

What would you do if someone you loved came forward and told you that they were a furry? Well, first of all, it may be good to know what a furry is.

Although everyone defines being a furry differently, with some saying it only revolves around an interest in anthropomorphic animals (or animals with human bodies and experiences) and others saying that it’s a straight-up fetish.

One Reddit user, self-proclaimed furry BeastsMadeofMe, summed up the subculture pretty succinctly, writing, “I don’t see it as a fetish, but as a fandom. I like anthropomorphic animals. That’s all. I don’t suit, and I definitely don’t want to f**k animals.

“That being said, the furry fandom attracts bat-sh*t crazies like flies to a s***n covered fox carcass. You get everything from people who claim making fun of furries is like the Holocaust to otherkin to zoophiles. I’m not saying that your boyfriend is one of those, but these people do tend to get the most attention and create a negative perception of furries.”

Something Fishy

Any good foundation is built upon trust and honesty, but there are some things that it’s difficult to be fully open about, especially when those confessions revolve around less conventional themes.

This couple was doing great together for the first few months of their relationship. Then the girl’s boyfriend came forward with something private that he wanted to share. The reveal? He was a furry.

She writes on Reddit, “He told me it was a kink or fetish of his about 3 maybe 4 months ago.”

Even though plenty of people have unique fetishes that don’t affect their lives, it soon became clear that this guy had a problem.

Forming an Addiction

Even though the girl knew nothing about her partner’s fixation with being a furry before they started dating, his guard began to drop as they became closer and closer. Although that’s generally good in most relationships, in this case, it came along with him revealing some slightly alarming habits that were getting out of hand.

The girl writes that ever since he told her “it’s either been getting worse or he’s been revealing more about it, and the last month or so it’s just gotten unbearable.”

All-Consuming

After a while, it became apparent to the girl that her boyfriend’s fixation was becoming more and more serious.

She writes, “He’s signed up for many, many sites online about this, he’s actively posting and talking to other people about this, he’s spent money on art, he’s bought furry sex toys, he talks about it constantly, he’s trying to pressure me into joining in, and he’s getting upset at me that I’m not into it as well.”

She goes on to say that a concern of hers is that he’s constantly discussing the fetish with others and trying to pressure her into it. She added, “I get that people have fetishes, I don’t mind at all that he’s into it or even that he’s spending his own money on this stuff. Honestly, what bothers me most is that he’s busy talking to other furries all the time about porn, and that he’s always talking to me about it and trying to get me to join in somehow.”

Full-On Addiction

At some point, it seems that this guy’s fixation with being a furry is more than a hobby and becomes a full-on addiction.

The girl seems to be at her wit’s end, writing, “He is always talking about it, both during sex and in casual conversation. He’s always showing me furry porn, telling me how hot it is. I tell him over and over again that it’s just not doing it for me, and that I really don’t need to be shown everything he sees. It’s actually gotten to a point where him just talking about it is upsetting.”

Pushy, Pushy

Those who reached out to help this girl seemed to all agree that whether furry, BDSM, or anything else, there’s no excuse for pushing a fetish on your partner.

User holdtheolives told her, “You can tell him, ‘Somehow over the last nine months, I haven’t made myself clear. Let me do so now: I am not interested in the furry kink. I do not want to watch the porn. I do not want to use the toys. I do not want to talk about it. I will not change my mind on this. These are my boundaries… I will not consent to be a part of this fetish.”

User tsukill wrote plainly that it could mean the end of the relationship, saying, “You know, you’re allowed to break up with someone because they aren’t respecting your boundaries.”

The Right Move?

This girl never updated with whether or not she broke up with her furry boyfriend, but it was pretty clear from the Reddit comments that that’s what everyone was voting for.

Check out the full thread here.

Do you think this furry fetish obsession is something that can be overlooked, or should she have dumped him? Let us know in the comments and SHARE this article!

Original by Sunny