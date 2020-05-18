Air Duct Cleaning – When Should You Do It and What Are the Benefits

With large scale shifts in the global climate, many places are witnessing extremes of high and low temperatures that can make comfortable living difficult unless you have a good heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) system installed in your home. Normally, these systems that keep the climate inside the house controlled with temperature and humidity at comfortable levels are robust. However, periodic maintenance will ensure that they keep performing optimally and making the home environment healthy and enjoyable. It can, however, be difficult to decide when your HVAC system, more specifically, the air ducts need cleaning, because there are widely differing opinions on the ideal interval between two maintenance services. While the schedule suggested by the HVAC system manufacturer can be followed, the condition in which the system is working is also a factor. Some tips on recognizing the signs that your air ducts need cleaning and the benefits that accrue from regular cleaning:

Telltale Signs That Indicate That You Need to Get Your HVAC Air Ducts Cleaned

Accumulation of dirt and debris: One of the easiest to recognize signs that the air ducts need cleaning is deposits of dirt and debris on the surface of the vents. Sometimes, you will also notice a puff of dust coming out of the vent when the system starts pushing out the air out of the vents. When this happens, the air does not remain as healthy as it should be, your family may start experiencing trouble in breathing and you will notice a fine layer of dust on your furniture and furnishings.

Lack of consistency in temperature: Because dirty and damaged air ducts restrict the flow of air, you will notice that the climate inside the house is not as cool or as warm as the settings would have warranted. Certain spaces will be noticeably warmer or cooler if the adequate volume of air is not being delivered by the air ducts obstructed with dust and debris

Unpleasant smell: When the air duct cannot deliver the optimum volume of air due to the accumulation of dust and debris inside the ducts, the air in the house can begin to smell musty and stale. If a rodent has died inside a duct or mold and mildew has started developing, you will notice an especially nasty smell that can make life miserable.

High humidity level: If the air inside the house feels unnaturally humid, usually the culprit is blockages in the ducts that are preventing the delivery of fresh and dry air. Unclean ones tend to trap moisture that in turn raises the level of humidity inside the house.

Respiratory issues: If you notice that you or your family are coughing or sneezing more than usual or prone to asthmatic attacks, allergies, sinusitis, and other respiratory issues, the reason is usually air duct with dust and moisture accumulation that may also have led to mold and mildew growth. Without proper maintenance, mold can start breeding inside HVAC systems.

Higher energy bills: If you have noticed that your energy bill has been rising steadily over some time, the culprit could very well be the HVAC system that is not able to function optimally due to blockages in the air ducts. You may visit airqualitytech.com for air duct cleaning in Houston.

Most Significant Benefits of Having Your Air Ducts Cleaned Professionally

A significantly cleaner home environment: Professional cleaning of the air ducts will ensure that the air circulating inside your home is not contaminated with dust and spores of mold and mildew that cause respiratory distress. Your home will also be noticeably dust-free and you will no longer have to keep on dusting your furniture, floors, bedding, and other furnishings.

Healthier air: Dust, debris, and moisture accumulating inside the air ducts lead to the development of mold and mildew that can cause a wide variety of respiratory diseases and allergies. Air duct cleaning will ensure that the air circulating inside the house is free from mold spores, mildew, dust mites, pollen, bacteria, pet dander, and other toxins that are known to be harmful to health. Dust-free air is easier to breathe and does not trigger off bouts of sneezing and coughing.

Fresh air free from odors: Cleaning does not permit the organic debris like dead rodents, mold, and mildew to start decomposing and contaminating the air with toxins accompanied by unpleasant smells. Even the musty smell associated with dust buildup inside air ducts is eliminated by the cleaning process.

Better airflow: It follows that when the air ducts are cleaned of dust and debris, the air pressure inside the ducts will increase. This will help the HVAC system to better cool or heat the home and the heating and cooling effect will also be uniform across all the rooms.

Reduced cost of operation: Since the air duct cleaning will have optimized the airflow from the ducts, the unit does not have to struggle to maintain the optimum temperature and humidity level inside the house. The reduced effort leads to more operating efficiency which is accompanied by lower electricity bills; something every homeowner will appreciate. Effectively, the savings achieved will pay for the air duct cleaning service over a few months.

Extended lifespan of the HVAC system: When dust and debris in the air ducts obstruct the free flow of the air, the HVAC unit also has to struggle more to reach the temperature it has been set to achieve. The unit then runs for more time, which not only wastes electricity but also causes more wear and tear. You need more maintenance and the lifespan of the equipment gets reduced, which means that it has to be replaced earlier. With clean air ducts, both the performance and the life of the HVAC system get a boost.

Conclusion

Undertaking the cleaning of the air ducts of the HVAC system in your house has multiple benefits. Not only do you benefit by reduced dust and toxin levels for better health and reduced home upkeep but also the HVAC system performs efficiently reducing the power consumption and extending the life of the system for better savings. Learning to recognize the many signs that indicate your air ducts need professional cleaning is, therefore, very important.