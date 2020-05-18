Simple Tips That Could Help You Land a Job Abroad

There might not be anything better than having to travel and experience all of the different countries, cultures, and ways of life around the world. To experience someone’s culture firsthand is something that not many people get to do. Assuming that you are one of those people that got the chance to experience this kind of thing, you will probably need some source of income while you are away from home, right?

Unless you got a job at home that you can work from anywhere, you will need to find a job abroad. The search for work while you are in a foreign country with a foreign language can be a bit difficult. However, sometimes, all you need is just a good understanding of the English language and that’s about it. So, wherever you would like to submit your resume, make sure to mention that you can read, write, and talk English.

Unfortunately, it is still not as easy as it sounds. Knowing a universal language is not enough. There are still some things you can do to increase your chances of getting hired. To help you increase those chances, here are some tips we got for you and anyone else that has found themselves in a similar situation.

Choose the location first

Before you do anything drastic, you should first decide where you would like to be located. Sure, Paris, London, or other wonderful cities sound like a great opportunity, but do you really want to live in such an expensive city at first?

Be cautious about where you want to be located because that will also determine what kind of work you will be able to find and its salary too. Naturally, in bigger cities, the salary will probably be higher, but it also means that living there will be quite expensive too.

Before you set out to get plane tickets, why not do some research about interesting countries around the world and cities that you would like to visit. Once you have set yourself up properly, you could consider traveling to more popular cities.

Check online

I would be lying if I said that going on a going online is not the best way to do a job hunt. Almost everything today is more efficiently done when doing it on the Internet. Of course, there are still some benefits of finding work the traditional way, but online does provide higher chances of success.

In the end, does it really matter if you can do both at the same time? Submitting your resume to a company’s website takes no more than five or ten minutes which leaves you plenty of time to continue your hunt in real life too, right?

Personally, I believe that the best way to go about this is to use the job boards that can be found online. For example, if you are looking for jobs in Nigeria, you can check out Delon Jobs, or read more about some IT positions in this country. You can easily choose where you want to be located, add the category in which you have the expertise, and so on. This way you are putting yourself on the market where hundreds of companies will be able to see you.

Talk to friends and family

Assuming that you are still at home and haven’t decided on where you are going to travel, one of the most reliable ways to get a new job abroad is to talk with your friends or family members. Out of all of those people, there is bound to be someone who has someone close in a country abroad. Whether it is just a friend, a cousin, or a distant relative, they will probably be happy to hire you and even find you a place to stay.

By going down this road, you will have some peace of mind that the company that hired you is reliable. Because who knows what might happen if you get hired by someone or a business that you have never heard of, right? The position might sound great and the salary too, but what if they fire you just after a couple of weeks? It is important to know that you will have solid ground when you land in a foreign country.

Learn a new language

We already mentioned that English is considered to be the universal language in many countries around this planet. Wherever you go, you are bound to find someone who understands English. Of course, some countries more than others, but there will always be that one person that will be able to help you.

However, this does not mean that you should rely completely on your English skills only. For example, if you decide to travel to Russia, why not start learning a bit of Russian too? It might seem difficult at first, but you do not really have to learn everything about the language. Just the basics like saying hello, goodbye, can you help me, etc. will be more than enough to get you started.

If you do manage to get a diploma on your understanding of the foreign language, make sure you put it on your resume because employers will see that as beneficial for their company.

Find the perfect job locally

While planning everything beforehand is very important to ensure that you will be safe and will have a good source of income. However, there is a certain charm to traveling to a foreign country without any kind of planning. Go out there and start meeting up with locals, chatting up people, and making friends. Use these acquaintances you make to find someone that will be willing to hire you.

Believe it or not, but employers tend to hire people that they have met in person rather than hiring a resume with who knows how many diplomas. It might not be the most effective way of finding a new job, but it will surely give you an adventure.

By following any of these five tips we mentioned above, you will surely have much more luck finding the abroad job of your dreams.