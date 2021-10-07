9 Air Travel Tips & Tricks That Will Save You A Lot Of Money

Everyone wants to travel, and we need to get on the plane if we want to visit a new country, explore new regions, or if we just want to get from one place to another faster. In today’s world getting on a plane is no longer a luxury, and it is just something that we have to do if we want to improve our lives. If you are a person who flies a lot, you probably know that sometimes the tickets can be extremely expensive, and for all the flights and other means of transport you may end up spending thousands of dollars. When you put that much cash into the transportation only, you end up with a smaller budget for the other things, and no one wants to have to compromise on the things that make them happy. If you are looking for a way to decrease your flying costs, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we are going to give you some air travel tips and tricks that will save you a lot of money.

1. Don’t fly in the busiest time

The number one mistake that many people make is flying during the busiest season and getting on flights that are attractive for everyone. During the day, or in the late mornings most people want to be on a flight, which means that the prices for these times are going to be higher. Note that if you choose to travel off-season or if you get a flight in the middle of the night, chances are, it is going to be way cheaper.

2. Book on time

You should never book your tickets a day or two before your travel, and if you do this, you will end up spending hundreds of dollars more. Be smart, and start by gathering data on which days the tickets are the cheaper, and how long before the trip you’d need to book. According to experts, you should make your reservation about two weeks before your desired date.

3. Find a good deal

You need to be smart about this, and you cannot just open up the website of the airport and hope for the best. There are a lot of places that can help you find much better deals and that will allow you to save money.

On websites like insanelycheapflights.com, you can easily find amazing deals that are going to help you cut costs on many things, plus the research process is extremely easy, and you can modify the dates, the type of travel, and the budget you have.

4. Be flexible and be okay with changes

If you want to save cash you need to be okay with modifications. Sometimes the date that you have set your mind onto is going to offer just more expensive tickets, and if you modify the search for the day after or before it may help you save dozens of dollars. Don’t have your mind set on just one date, and consider different options, times, and companies.

5. Stop paying all the additional fees

One of the biggest mistakes we make is paying for all the additional things that we don’t really need or use. You don’t need to pay to choose your seat unless you have a medical condition, and you don’t need all the extras that you are not going to use. Try to avoid paying for meals or snacks, and see what you actually could use and which things are some type of luxury that you don’t need.

6. Do your research

Not all companies are going to offer the same prices, and some tickets are going to be more expensive than others because you will be flying with a company that is better known. The same goes for airports. The huge airports are going to have bigger fees and more expensive tickets when compared to the smaller ones. If you are flexible with these things, it is better to choose a different airport and company than to go with the most expensive one.

7. Always compare prices

Don’t forget to compare the prices between different flights and days, and know that this will help you save a lot. Today, there are a lot of sites that will aid you in this, or if you are not looking to use a third-party website then you can choose to do it manually and write all the information on your own. By comparing prices you can see how much you are able to save.

8. Don’t carry everything with you

If you don’t want to spend between a few dozens and a few hundred dollars more on your trip, try to pack as lightly as you can. By adding luggage charges to your ticket, you will end up spending a lot, and this is not something you want to do. Usually, the basic tickets that only allow hand luggage are much cheaper, and the more things you carry, the more expensive the tickets are going to be.

9. Use the reward cards

Always try to use the reward cards that the flight companies or even the airports are offering you. You may need to pay some cheap sum to get these cards, but if you are a frequent flier, this will help you out a lot. In most cases, you will get a discount or even some extras the more you use them, or you may just get better flight or accommodation offers. No matter what you get, it is better to have this card than to regret not having it later.

Try to combine the flight with the accommodation, and know that on some websites you can find better offers if you choose to book everything through them. Be smart, always do a lot of research, and don’t pay for the first thing you see. Try to get things done on time, and try not to delay the booking. If needed, reach out to customer support of companies that offer the flights, and see if they can give you a better deal, recommendation, or some type of discount.