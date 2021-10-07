3 Years Of Bliss: The Best Leather Anniversary Gifts: The Best Leather Anniversary Gifts

Wedding anniversaries are deeply personal occasions, celebrations that are – with the exception of major milestones like 25 or 50 years – typically marked only by the couple themselves.

They’re also unique in that, for those who are interested in such things, each anniversary is tied to a traditional type of gift. For example, on the first anniversary, couples typically gift each other an item made from paper, while the second anniversary is traditionally a fiber like cotton, though these traditions have also evolved to include more modern counterparts.

What, though, do couples typically gift each other on their third anniversary?

Third anniversary gifts continue the trend toward more durable materials, and are traditionally marked by a gift made from leather, though some modern couples opt for crystal instead. So, if you have a third anniversary coming up, consider these lovely gifts in keeping with tradition.

You’re sure to find something your spouse will love.

For The Avid Traveler

Do you enjoy traveling to destinations near and far with your partner? Even if your recent trips were canceled, you can celebrate that shared passion by gifting personalized leather luggage tags or passport covers. Have them marked with your initials and even your anniversary date and you’ll have a gift that’s both sentimental and personal. These are also a rather budget-friendly option, compared to many other leather gifts.

Of course, if you’d like a gift that’s a little pricier, you can also outfit your partner a little more thoroughly for your next adventure. Consider picking up a leather weekender bag and a dopp kit or toiletry bag for carrying all of the essentials. And, of course, you can still nab those luggage tags to go with the new bags, or add on a leather folio-style journal or camera bag for recording your favorite travel memories.

For The Style Savvy

If you married a fashion maven of either gender, one of the most practical and durable leather gifts you could choose is a stylish leather backpack like those from portlandleathergoods.com. Leather backpacks, especially larger ones that can handle toting a laptop around, are gender neutral and go easily from the office to a night on the town. They also pair well with a range of personal styles and come in different colors so that they’ll pair easily with other favorite accessories.

In addition to a leather backpack, there are a number of other excellent third anniversary gift choices for the most stylish recipients. You certainly can’t go wrong with a leather jacket or motorcycle boots, and a nice leather belt, especially one in a more unusual color like red or green, is also a good choice. And, don’t forget, if you’re going to gift quality leather goods, make sure to make up a bundle of leather care products to go with it!

For The Sports Fan

The key to a great anniversary gift is to think about things your partner likes while also being a bit creative so that it’s not too expected. This is especially important when working within the confines of a theme.

With that in mind, one smart gift you might wish to consider if your partner is athletic or generally interested in sports is getting them a vintage rugby ball, football, or baseball, all of which are traditionally made from leather. And, if you can find one signed by an athletic great, that’s all the better.

For athletes who would rather get down and dirty with their sports gear, instead of choosing a vintage item meant to sit on a shelf, you might opt for a new baseball mitt or leather shoes.

For The Family Foodie

Every family has that person who is always in the kitchen, and if you happen to be married to them, there are plenty of leather gift choices that will make their day. A particularly popular choice is a leather knife kit, which you can have personalized. If you can sneak their knives away, you might even take them to the grinder for a fresh edge and gift the kit with their newly sharpened knives inside.

Another popular leather kitchen gift is a leather apron. These can be quite heavy, so they’re not for everyone, but especially if your partner does some of their own butchery, it could be a good choice.

For a lighter option, you might consider a canvas apron with a personalized leather patch and straps. Or, choose some smaller leather gifts, like a trivet, handle cover for cast iron pans, coasters, or even grilling gloves to protect your favorite pit master’s hands.

For The Practical Professional

There are some people who will always prefer a practical gift to a luxurious one, and that’s totally fine. It’s also why it’s important to be attentive to the preferences of the recipient. For the person who would rather receive a gift that they’ll use regularly, then, consider a comfortable leather office chair that’s perfect for working from home or a leather band for their favorite watch.

Does your spouse already have a nice desk setup at home? You can always add some personal flair to the space with a custom embossed leather tray or other desk organizer. It’s easy for these spaces to get a bit out of hand and attract clutter, but having the right tools to stay organized can make a big difference and make work less stressful and the space more pleasant. Desk organizers and trays are also a good choice for those headed back to a traditional office, rather than continuing to work from home.

When you peruse the list of traditional anniversary gifts, you’ll likely find that some are easier to choose gifts for than others, and your third anniversary is definitely a great year for variety.

Choose wisely this year, though, because your fourth anniversary is fruit and flowers, and that’s likely to be much trickier – unless you’re planning to plant a garden together. In that case, number four is an anniversary you’ll surely enjoy!