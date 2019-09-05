Alexandra Paige Holden Bio, Career, Early Life

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Alexandra Paige Holden is an American actress. She has been in several successful movies with roles in The Hot Chick from 2012, Drop Dead Gorgeous from 1999 and has had some recurring roles on shows like Friday Night Lights, Rizzoli & Isles, Ally McBeal, and Friends.

Early Life

Alexandra was born on April 30, 1977, in Northfield, Dakota County in Minnesota. Her parents are Barry Holden and Kristi Holden. The Holdens are all of the Scandinavian descent.

Alexandra Paige Holden Career

The first feature film she had a role in was in the 1997 drama The Last Time I Committed Suicide. After that, she got a couple of other roles in movies like In & Out(1997), Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), Sugar & Spice(2001), The Hot Chick(2002) and the last one was In a World(2013). She also had a couple of other roles in some other movie genres, the horror of being specific. She had the starring role in the horror movies Wishcraft(2002), Dead End(2003), Dark Reel(2008) and last but not least Lovely Molly(2012).

Now as far as her TV career goes, she didn’t really have any bigger roles, but she did have a couple of recurring roles on some famous shows like Friends, Ally McBeal, Friday Night Lights and a lot of other ones.

She’s been married once, and it was to Johnny Strong, but they are not married anymore.