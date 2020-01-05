Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale Are Trying Their Best To Get Along 4.5 Years After The Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale used to be one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. Then, on August 3, 2015, Stefani filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Now, almost half-decade after the split, the former couple struggles to maintain healthy communication. Now, exactly 4.5 years later, they are struggling to keep a good relation. They are trying their best to have a good contact because of their children, but it seems that’s more than challenging for former lovers. Still, it turns out that they communicate only to children-related matters.

The former celebrity couple has three children together: Apollo, 5, Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11.

Children and Gwen are often seen together with Blake Shelton, 43, Gwen’s long-time boyfriend. Gwen and Blake are genuinely in love, and Gwen is forever blessed to meet him. She believes that he saved her and that she reached full happiness the day she met him. They were seen exchanging kisses together at a New Year’s Eve party – it was all documented on her Instagram Stories. Can we expect a wedding soon?

Even so, Gwen would have to annul her previous marriage with Gavin, who doesn’t seem excited about it. She is a devout Roman Catholic and doing things right way matters to her.

Gavin and famous singer began dating in the late ’90s before officially tying the knot in 2002, in London. Two weeks later, the couple married in Los Angeles.

From day one, they were one of the most loved and popular couples in Hollywood. They looked so good together that people believed that they would last forever. However, the couple decided that they are not meant to be and split. Their divorce was finalized on April 8, 2016.

Nonetheless, Gavin is close to the boys, and he finally accepted that they would be with Shelton as well. This means that both Gwen and Gavin will have to work hard to keep their communication right. After all, kids come first.