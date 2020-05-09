Up Close and Personal With Alicja Tubilewicz

Does this beautiful face seem familiar to you? If so, Alicja Tubilewicz is hard to miss out on! Ever since her debut, the Polish model has appeared on several editorials and cat walked in renowned fashion shows around the globe. In just a few appearances, Alicja has made an impact that few manage to create in the fashion industry, that sees a new face being launched almost regularly. However, with the right looks, Alicja brings a natural talent that has helped her cement her career in the modeling industry. And, it is no wonder that the model has been featured in magazines like the POP magazine, Elle, Vogue and many more.

The Polish model and fashionista started with shows in Warsaw and went on to work with innumerable designers before she made a name for herself globally. The model rose to fame thanks to her petite frame, perfectly pouty lips, incredible green eyes, and delicately-sculpted facial features. But it is not just her natural looks that are to be credited. In an industry filled with extraordinary beauties, getting the right attention is one of the hardest gifts to find. But this model has done it all thanks to her raw talent. The model possesses a unique talent to give in her best in front of the camera, and her raw features easily capture the attention of her onlookers. With his ability to pose for photo shoots and walk the ramp with elan, the model has skyrocketed to fame in just a few years of entering the fashion circuit. The right mix of talent and good looks, Alicja is poised to make a global mark and has already been featured in the most prominent fashion labels.

Post her debut on the runway in 2014. She has been a hot favorite for many designers, especially the Dior designer Raf Simons. In a short amount of time, Alicja has walked for Dior, Elie Saab, and Andrew GN, being featured in agencies across New York, Paris, Milan, London, and Tokyo. With feature for pre-fall in Elle and a special feature in a POP magazine, the girl has already created a name for herself. In an industry rife with steep competition, the Polish model brings a unique talent that helps her stand out! And that has helped her globetrotting streak too, with some of the top fashion destinations already checked off her list. However, despite being surrounded by all the glitz and glamour, Alicja remains a beach-lover at heart and enjoys unwinding by the sea. It is no wonder that when questioned about her favorite holiday destination, the model mentions Zanzibar, Tanzania, as her favorite holiday destination for its relatively unknown picturesque but pristine beaches.

But while she has been signed with Uno Models Barcelona, IMG Paris, and IMG New York, her Polish roots have been her favorite. Alicja may have made a global presence, but back in Poland, she’s a known face. With many shows and appearances in the country, the model is already one of the rising stars in the Polish fashion industry. And, there is more to her stardom! Alicja has been featured in the top fashion magazines like Glamour Poland, Elle Poland, Harper’s Bazaar Poland, and Madame Germany. The model was even part of the Patrizia Aryton campaign launch, and the spring-summer 2017 collection was featured around Alicja. In addition to being a hit in Poland and the European Fashion scene, which includes Italy, Spain, Rome, and other top fashion destinations, Alicja has a strong presence in Tokyo and New York, showcasing not just her local stardom but also a global presence.

The incredible rise of Alicja in such a short amount of time is truly commendable, but the model didn’t always have such high ambitions. The fashion model had already walked for renowned fashion brands and designers, some of whom she adored before she made an entry in the industry. However, the model remains humble and has her heart set back home. Despite being busy walking for globally recognized fashion labels like Fendi, Chanel, Rag & Bone, and having worn designs of Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Christopher Kane, and more, she has simple dreams. Hailing from Pila, Poland, the girl has a dream of breeding parrots, and loves to be amongst birds and animals. Her passion for helping others and giving back to society has seen her volunteer for various charities that supports human rights and animal welfare. She is especially passionate about children and helping create a better world for the younger generation. Her desire to help others has also seen her take part in activities with UNICEF, the global organization for children’s welfare, health, and education.

Her work in the fashion industry, as well as her charitable contributions, have found a voice on her Instagram account. Thanks to her engaging posts, the model has numerous followers and is a social media influencer in her own right. But despite the status of Instagram influencer, Alicja shares many parts of her lifestyle and her work on the social media platform with her fans, giving them a glimpse of all that takes place once the limelight shifts. With each photo, Alicja provides a peek into her high-glitz and glamour lifestyle, while also focusing on the various noble causes she supports. The various travel destinations on her Instagram account are sure to enthrall and awaken the wanderlust within you. At the same time, she regularly talks about everyday events around the world that will keep you updated on what’s happening. She has shared various posts and stories to help share the need for social distancing and using face masks to help fight the battle against the Coronavirus, and keeps reminding her followers on how to stay safe!

The model has 57.5k followers and frequently shares various photos and images that encapsulate her fun, passion, makeup, and backstage moments. So follow her on Instagram if you love to stay up to date in the world of fashion while exploring a different side of life behind the curtains!