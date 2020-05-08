Emily Ratajkowski Smoking Hot British GQ Cover

Emily Ratajkowski made quite a boom with her recent British GQ cover. The model is wearing a white T-shirt that has Bernie Sanders’ image on it. Above his face, it says ‘Rage Against The Machine.’ Sebastian Bear-McClard was the photographer, who happens to be Ratajkowski’s husband. She had quite an exciting interview with the magazine.

The model talked about heroes, and she said that to her, a hero is “someone who goes up against systems of power” and “fights the status quo even when it’s difficult or inconvenient.” The model talked about April Grayson, who she believes is her hero. “One of those people is a woman called April Grayson, who I was lucky enough to speak on the phone with last week about the health and safety of incarcerated women and girls during this global pandemic. April knows the terrors of being incarcerated first-hand, and she’s dedicated her life very courageously to advocating for those behind bars.”

Emily Ratajkowski is a known activist, and she regularly has political statements either in the form of a T-shirt or like that time when she had writing on her arm that said ‘F**k Harvey Weinstein.’’ Ratajkowski is also in quarantine and self-isolating alongside her family and her husband in California, USA.