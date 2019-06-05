All About Danielle Bregoli – Bio and Statistics

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You probably have heard about Bhad Bhabie ( her nickname), who is a social media influencer and rapper from Florida, America. Danielle Bregoli came on the music scene in August 2017, when she released hit single These Heaux. This song climbed up very high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This achievement will bring her the title of the youngest female rapper. When she was a little girl she went through parents` divorce, and mother was raised her.

Born Name

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz

Nick Name

Bhad Bhabie ( Bad Baby is correct pronunciation)

Age

Danielle Bregoli is 16 years old, she was born on March 26, 2003.

Sun Sign

Aries

Born Place

Boynton Beach, Florida, United States

Residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Education

Do not have information about Danielle Bregoli`s formal education.

Occupation

Singer ( Rapper Genre), Influencer, Social Media Personality

Family

Father – Ira Peskowitz

Mother – Barbara Ann Bregoli

Siblings – None

Siblings – None Others – Daniel M. Peskowitz, Myra Fisher

Manager

Adam Kluger and Dan Roof are managers of the Danielle Bregoli, but Kenny Layton and William Morris Endeavor also represent her in public.

Genre

Hip-hop, Trap

Instruments

Vocals

Labels

Atlantic Records

Build

Slim

Height

5ft 2 in or 157.5 cm

Weight

50 kg or 110 lbs

Boyfriend/ Spouse

The rumors have it that Danielle Bregoli has dated a famous rapper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again in June 2017. The two of musicians shared pictures of them on social media accounts. The public went crazy about the news, they deleted the pictures, but the screenshots remain and distribute widely on social media.

Race/ Ethnicity

She is a white race with a mix of ancestry, on the father`s side she has Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, and on the mother`s side, she has Italian ancestry.

Hair Color

Dark Brown/ Natural

Danielle usually has Auburn hair makeover.

Eye Color

Dark Brown

Sexual Orientation

Bisexual

Distinctive Features

Red Hair

Prominent nose

Brand Endorsements

Danielle Bregoli has used all her social accounts to promote a large number of various products and a few brands.

Religion

We do not know her views about religion because she has never spoken about this issue in public.

Best Known For

She is best known for the phrase that went viral Cash Me Outside. Danielle instant becomes popular for that, and she was called Cash Me Outside Girl. She said this phase in a popular talk show, Dr. Phil. On Instagram, she has more than 12 million followers. In the music industry her famous song, These Heaux, got her a multimillion contract with Atlantic Records. She has never appeared in the movie on the big screen.

First TV Show

She has appeared on TV when she was only 13 years old. That was in September 2016.

Personal Trainer

It is unknown to the public.

Danielle Bregoli Favorite Things

Hip Hop Artists Keyshia Cole, T-Pain, Trina, and Plies

Danielle Bregoli Facts

Two years ago, in February 2017, Danielle and her mother, Barbara were part of a fight on Spirit Airlines flight. The fight started when one passenger tried to put a hand on Danielle`s mother, and after that Danielle punched her.

When the WalMart has used her well-known phrase she had threatened them with the lawsuit. She sends them a letter in which she asked them to pull clothing item with her phrase off the shelves.

Two years ago, she had an incident with marijuana but she claimed that she was not holding or smoking that illegal thing.

When she was a guest at the Dr.Phil Show, she has tried to steal a car from one crew member. In her defense, she said that the keys of the car were in her changing room.

The old family video was surfaced where Barbara hit Danielle, and she was investigated for that because the video showed child abuse. In the end, it was said that the video was taken out of context.

She was arrested for marijuana possession, grand theft, and filling a false police report, and she had to go on a ranch for troubled teens in Utah. Two years ago she was released from the ranch.

She was caught in the fight outside the bar in 2017.

She has the title of the youngest female rapper in the world.

She has numerous piercings, even on the tongue.

You can follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.