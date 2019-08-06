Am I a Porn addict? 

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are interested in reading this article – you might be watching porn. Occasionally or on a regular basis, what does really define an addiction?

First of all, Porn addiction is not an official diagnosis recognized by the American Psychiatric Association (APA). However, the compulsion to view porn can be considered as a problem for many people – similar to other behavioral addiction.

Should I consider myself a porn addict?

If you are just watching from time to time – you are fine. The problem starts when it becomes compulsive and induces negative consequences, negative consequences for your mental health, and for your social surrounding.

Compulsive behavior is your inability to control or manage your actions. The action of watching X-rated the program can interfere with work, recreational, social activities, and affect you all well being.

If compulsive sexual behavior isn’t treated, you might experience intense guilt and eventually develop low self-esteem. This can ultimately lead to depression.

What are the symptoms to qualify as an addict?

Addiction is all about lack of self-control.

Here are some examples of behaviors which are not “normal” for a healthy porn consumption:

Viewing porn during work or social interactions.

Feeling you need your “fix” or your porn dose like a junkie who is looking to get high.

Finding that the amount of time you spend watching x-rated keeps growing

Feeling guilty watching porn

Hiding your viewings to your partner.

You are unable to enjoy sex without viewing x-rated

Your sex desires have died down, and you keep seeking extreme to recreate pornography scenes

Failing to quit and are unable to resist even though you are aware it impacts your life.

Why did I become a porn addict?

Everyone is different, and it is hard to draw general patterns. You might start watching it because you like it, then you switch to starting porn because of the rush it provides. This rush becomes a fix you must have and can’t resist.

Your addiction may start when you are bored, depressed, lonely, anxious, or just bored. It can happen to anyone, same as other behavioral addictions.

What solutions do I have to stop porn addiction?

If your behavior with porn has become compulsive, something, you can’t stop – you need to realize you have a problem. This problem is impacting your own self and even your surrounding.

There is no real “cure”. However, some support and devices can help you reduce addiction. Apart from support groups like sex addicts anonymous, the use of a chastity cage is a solution. It might not be a fast and permanent fix, but it will help you focus on your mind by limiting your physical access.

What is a male chastity device?

Interesting fact: chastity is from the Latin word “Castus” – means morally pure.

Chastity is the act of abstaining from having sexual interactions of any kind. This addiction is highly linked to masturbation. The inability to masturbate limits your porn habits.

A male chastity device comes in many shapes and materials, but most work the same way: it is worn around the penis, held securely with a locked cock ring behind the testicles. Erection becomes impossible – preventing masturbation.

All idea is to give the keys of the chastity cage to a person of trust. Only this person can unlock the device. He/she will hold the key for a certain amount of time in order to manage your treatment program efficiently.

If you do not have a partner, there is, of course, alternative solutions. You could give the keys to your therapist or urologist as he might be aware of your case and will consider chastity solution to it.

Some people prefer to opt for their church or mosque. It is fine to go ahead this way following the good faith. You could just write a letter explaining the situation and drop the key at your local religious institution.

It is common nowadays, do not feel guilt or shame; you are finding a cure to stop porn, stop masturbating daily, and calm your sexual appetite overall.

Is Wearing a chastity device a solution to my Porn addiction?

Yes – In the absence of sexual stimulation of any kind, the urge of watching x-rated will eventually go away. Wearing a chastity device removes a distraction – the act of doing it.

Yet, you still need to work mentally on stopping the addiction on the longer term. Wearing a chastity device will shift your focus on dealing with the motivation for the behavior, which is the main problem.

If you are interested in Chastity devices information, please visit oxy-shop.com. #1 Specialist about the topic to lock it efficiently.