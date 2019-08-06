Check out the best women hairstyles and human hair bundles with closure

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Like any other form of fashion, hairstyles for lady’s change. While some become old fashioned, new ones are trendy and sought after. In this article, we will see which the best ones for your 2019 look are. For more on hairstyles, human hair wigs, frontal lace closure, lace front wigs, and more, visit dsoarhair.com.

1. Shaggy Bob

The first hairstyle on our list is good for round faces and extra chubby cheeks. What is more, it works great with natural hair texture, much better than with straight or curly hair. For a classy look along with a round face, look no further. The length is nothing much, and the maximum you should go is your shoulders. If you wear wigs, this can be a lifesaver. Try it during the summer!

2. Faux Hawk

This is the perfect hairstyle that adds length to the face, making it slimmer and longer. The name describes the hairstyle perfectly, as it is short, comfortable, easy to maintain, and attractive. The only product you need is hair cream or hair gel, and a comb. If you use wigs and have a short length one, try this look and see what it does for you.

3. Voluminous Waves

Such an iconic hairstyle will never go out of trend. It goes amazingly well with a round face and makes you look more vibrant and bolder, intimidating even. Wigs like this are also popular, as not all women are willing to grow and care for such long hair. These waves are full of volume and are generally looked at as a formal look, something for a celebration or a party.

4. Long Hair with Layers

This is an everyday hairstyle that a lot of women opt for. It is styled by cutting the hair in multiple layers. Wigs like this also exist. It is not as long as voluminous as the previous entry on the list, but it is still rich in volume and length. Your face will also long longer and sharper with this hairstyle. One advice is to never have a layer end right at your chin.

5. Curly Hair

This look is among the best for round faces. Women who have naturally curly hair like this are lucky, especially if they love the hairstyle. This look will never go out of trend, as this fizzy look is timeless. It is hard to achieve for ladies who do not have natural curls, though, so wigs are the best option. For those willing to try, the right combination of tricks, tips, tools, and product can help you achieve wonders!

6. Middle Parted

This is perhaps the most effortless hairstyle on the list so far. It can work with any type of hair, be it curly or straight. Simply part your hair from the middle, equally on both sides. This look makes a face look oval and not completely round. Also, the parted style makes a face slimmer and sleeker. By blow-drying your hair, you can further enhance your hair and add some volume and waves.

7. Ballerina Buns

This effortless look is also a classy one, great for formal events. All you have to do is make a tidy and neat high bun, and that is it! This hairstyle elongates your face and makes you look clean and fresh. For a more funky and urban look, you can make the bun messy on purpose. For some, this might even be better than the clean and spotless bun.

8. Long Straight Hair

The last entry on our best hairstyle list is another timeless classic. Great for any hair type, use the right flat iron to achieve this magnificent, clean, sleek and attractive look. It complements any outfit, from a beach attire all the way up to extremely formal combinations. What is even better, it does not take long to achieve. Just wash, dry and brush your hair, after which you need to use the iron. You do not need any product! This look will always make any woman look flawless.