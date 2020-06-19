Majority Of Americans Believe The Internet Is Essential During The Covid-19 Pandemic!

With the Covid-19 Pandemic inspiring social distancing norms, most social activities have migrated into the digital sphere. As a result, high speed internet services are now deemed even more crucial than they were before. In fact, according to a study that was recently conducted by the Pew Research Center, the percentage of Americans who believe that the internet is an essential service has now risen to 53%. Additionally, the percentage of Americans who believe that it is an important service (as opposed to essential) now stands at 34%.

With this growing trend, people have now begun to rekindle older discussions regarding the digital divide and how it is slated to impact not only professionals but also students who may not have internet services to aid their schoolwork. In an effort to address this digital gap, Donald Trump recently spoke about how ensuring high-speed internet connectivity is going to be a crucial part of the economic packages that Americans can expect in the future.

It’s interesting to note that between April 7th – 12th, the Center’s American Trends Panel conducted a survey to ascertain how many Americans believe that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to the internet. Out of 4,917 participants (all adults), 62% of people believed that it was not the federal government’s responsibility to do so, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when the government should be focusing on larger issues.

9 Out Of 10 Americans Firmly Believe That the Internet Is an Essential Service During the Pandemic!

With social activities migrating online, it’s natural to see an increase in internet usage throughout the country. From staying connected with loved ones to accessing streaming content and fulfilling entertainment needs, it has certainly proved to be a blessing during the pandemic. 87% of adults in America have stated that the internet was quite important for them, on a personal level, while 53% of these people maintained their belief that it is an essential service. A small percentage of Americans – 13% – believe that the internet did not bring them any advantages or value during the pandemic.

Lack of Internet Can Affect Your Child’s Performance in School!

With social distancing norms in place, most schools all over the country remain shut, with classes now being conducted online through video conferencing services. As a result, children who do not have access to high-speed internet (or even basic one for that matter) stand to lose out on their education. Various government policymakers have, therefore, begun to discuss the importance of subscribing to home internet services with their constituents. Having said that, there are many parents who believe that it is not their responsibility to ensure that their children have access to digital classrooms.

In fact, 37% of parents believe that as far as K-12 education is concerned, the onus to provide children with laptops and tablets to be able to access their digital classrooms is on the schools. Additionally, 43% of parents believe that while the school must offer laptops and tablets to students, it should only do so to the students who cannot afford these services. That makes a total of 80% of parents who believe that schools need to take responsibility for the education of their children. Only 19% of parents believe that the responsibility lies with them instead.

However, parents are also concerned about the fact that children are bound to lag behind in their studies due to the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, one in five parents who have children studying from home believe that this new system is going to disrupt their child’s learning. At least 22% of these parents blame this lack of learning on the fact that they have to use public Wi-Fi services, while others believe it’s the lack of appropriate gadgets that will interfere with the child’s education.

This percentage of parents grows larger when one looks at low-income families, with 40% of parents stating that their reliance on public Wi-Fi networks will hinder their child’s education.

Many Americans Are Worried About Whether They Can Pay Their Broadband Bills!

It is also important to note that with unemployment steadily on the rise, 28% of homeowners with high-speed internet are unsure of their ability to pay the bills, while 30% of smartphone owners are also worried about their ability to pay internet bills. The need of the hour is, therefore, high-speed internet services that are available at affordable prices.

Fast Internet Is Essential for Employees Working from Home!

Thanks to social distancing, the latest trend within the employment sector is the work-from-home trend. With employees now having to meet their professional demands from home, having high-speed internet is essential. Additionally, with many Americans joining the gig economy, high-speed home internet continues to grow as an essential service.

