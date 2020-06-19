50 Reasons to Play Real Money Aristocrat Slots in Australia

Aristocrat global gaming software brand with a history dating back to as early as the 1950s. From sleek gaming cabinets to animated thrillers and award-winning gaming systems, the company has morphed through innovation stages into a global force to reckon.

Headquartered in Sydney Australia, Aristocrat Leisure Limited is a leading global manufacturer of gambling machines. The company enjoys over 1265 patents, 3099 trademarks, and 130 copyrights through what is described as creative gaming excellence.

In the 1980s, the company headlines with the first of its kind virtual reel, which for the first saw the US Slot machine revenue surpass the table games revenue in 1983. In the 1990s, game developers leveraged the release of the MK Gaming System to introduce the Aristocrat’s Hyperlink system, which made the company’s popularity grow unprecedented in Australia. Ahead of inventions like Bionic ear, and Wi-fi, Hyperlink system was the most valuable commercial, intellectual property. These innovations paved the way for the company’s first IPO in 1996. To date, it is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Most recently, Aristocrat acquires ‘Product Madness,’ a renowned mobile app for online games. Besides, in 2018, the company acquired Big Fish – a leading-edge worldwide publisher of free to play mobile and desktop games like Cooking Craze and Gummy Drop. With unmatched creativity and innovation, Aristocrat promises to continually create competitive slot machines that appeal to both young and old generations. If you do not want to miss further updates from the company, you can check out freeslotshub.com to find out more info about Aussie pokies. The company’s online slots need no download or registration. Players can enjoy the latest free games with no deposit or be guided on where to play slot machines just for fun.

Here are the top 50 reasons why choose to play Aristocrat games:

1. Trusted provider. Aristocrat is a trusted provider of classic casino pokies since 1953. The company is committed to maintaining high levels of ethical behavior and integrity in its gambling products. All its top games are thoroughly audited by bodies like eCogra and international games laboratory before their release.

2. Advanced Gaming Experience. The company boasts of unmatched gaming experience in the production of the best games in the market.

3. Latest Technologies– the company taps into modern technology to create the best games for customers. The think bigger initiative by the company ensures that collective brilliance is unleashed across the global workforce of around 6,000 professionals.

4. Convenience – Existing when gamblers are in constant search for convenient gambling platforms, Aristocrat is rightly positioning itself as a convenient provider. In 2012, the Games Development Kit (GDK ) company was the platform to stream game development and used third-party content. Besides, the company in 2017 acquired Plarium Global Ltd. This is a virtual free-to-play social, mobile, and web-based game developer. It is a convenient platform that saw the rise of games like War of Clans and Sparta.

5. High Jackpots– The company has been known for its great jackpot features that attract gamblers with eyes set on big prizes. Some of the renowned standalone jackpots include. Cash Boot is the latest jackpot game by Aristocrat which features a ladder style mechanic. With multi selectable denominations of up to 10C, it has a high jackpot prize of 2500 times the initial bet. Dragons’ cash is another jackpot game where lucky players take home a jackpot prize of 20000 coins. Other epic jackpot pokies by Aristocrat are games like Mighty Coins Double Up, Mighty Coins, and Lightning Cash.

6. Progressive Jackpots– The game provider makes the use of ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive technology to offer the best progressive jackpots environment. This uses an Inter-linked System (ILS) that connects many slot machines to a single operator enterprise. Through this solution, the company’s progressive jackpot games can be interconnected in a given region, locality, or state. As every gambler places a stake on the jackpot prize, a percentage of the stake contributes to the prize growth. The prize continues to grow until the lucky winner strikes it. Some of these Aristocrat progressives include Buffalo Grand, Fast Cash.

7. Free Play to test out slots game– Aristocrat is known for offering free to play slots. Mainly, the free versions are meant to test your gaming skills. When you get familiar with the game’s structure and the paytable details, you can engage in real money gambling.

8. Money guarantee– With Aristocrat games, gamblers have good chances of odds winning. Though not 100% guaranteed winnings, games like Queen of the Nile and Wild Panda have a higher percentage return to player, 95.6%, and 94.36%, which means you can collect a winning combo in the long run.

9. No download– There is no download needed for most of the pokie machines of this game developer. They come with inbuilt html5 specifications. It makes them accessible instantly through the browser flash players. Across Android, Windows, and iOS devices, no download is required.

10. No registration– The game provider ensures you have a taste of what the real game feels like even without registration. The free play or the demo version of slots like Tiki Torch, Pompeii, and Big Red, you can play without any need for registration. Just search for the game online, and you will be given valueless virtual coins to play.

11. Instant play– All modern pokie games developed by the Aristocrat have an instant play feature. The instant flash players embedded on the most browsers as add-ons or extensions can be used to access the company’s rich portfolio of pokies.

12. Just for fun– Aristocrat slots are an expressway to your gambling fun. The unlimited genres and themes like warfare, romance, African Safari, mythical, and classics will ensure absolute fun while on the go. Fun games can as well be played for free without wagering any real money. It helps prospective players to get familiar with the game before settling for real money rounds.

13. Accessible– playable via different devices such as Android, iOS, apps, and Microsoft. As no download is required, all you need is a stable internet connection. This mobile versatility was further boosted when Aristocrat acquired Big Fish in 2018. It is a renowned global publisher of free to play mobile and desktop games like Cooking Craze. All Aristocrat game’s graphics and animations are clear irrespective of the device used to play.

14. No deposit required– The popularity of slots like Big Red, Indian Dreaming, and the Queen of Nile has seen casinos give you a chance to try your best game without wagering a single penny. It serves as a welcome package to new customers. Depending on the casino of your choice, some casinos are offering popular slots with free spins once you register a real money account. In some casinos, you will have the activating codes for such slots, while others are directly playable when you successfully register an account. Here are a few examples of the no deposit bonuses for Aristocrat pokies.

15. In-game features.A majority of Aristocrat pokies have incredible in-game features that are meant to help you win big. Some of these features are mainly triggered by the wild and scatter symbols, which are hugely featured in pokies. Perfect examples of these in-game features can be enjoyed in slots like:

50 Dragons slot – Pearl is the wild, which triggers the non-progressive jackpot of 1000 times the initial stake if you land 5 of them on active payline. Golden Ingot is the pokie’s scatter symbol. When you land three gold ingots on reels, you will ignite the re-triggerable free spins feature. During this feature, you can win up to 15 free spins.

– Pearl is the wild, which triggers the non-progressive jackpot of 1000 times the initial stake if you land 5 of them on active payline. Golden Ingot is the pokie’s scatter symbol. When you land three gold ingots on reels, you will ignite the re-triggerable free spins feature. During this feature, you can win up to 15 free spins. Wild Panda slot is the pokie’s wild symbol. It is the highest paying symbol, keep an on it and get an incredible multiplier of 200 times your line bets if you get 5 of them on an active payline. The Golden Ching is the scatter that equally rewards 200 times your line bets if you get 5 of them anywhere on the reels.

is the pokie’s wild symbol. It is the highest paying symbol, keep an on it and get an incredible multiplier of 200 times your line bets if you get 5 of them on an active payline. The Golden Ching is the scatter that equally rewards 200 times your line bets if you get 5 of them anywhere on the reels. Queen of the Nile slotcomes with a lucrative wild symbol represented by Cleopatra. If you get 5 of these wilds, you stand a rare chance of winning 3,000 coins. The wild also replaces other symbols except scatter to help you get a winning formation easily. Free spins feature awards between 5 and 20 free spins. The diverse multiplier of 2× to 10× is available during the free spins feature.

16. Bonus Extras (take advantage of slots promotions and bonus offers) Aristocrat games you can as well take advantage of the diverse slots promotions and bonus offers that are offered across casinos to reward casino’s existing customers and attract new ones. Though these bonuses come with wagering terms, they can significantly improve your wagers.

17. Non-stopping work to find new applications– Aristocrat team of experts continually searches new applications that make gaming easier. With no downloads required, these new applications are mobile-optimized to ensure smooth gaming rounds across mobile platforms.

18. Customer support– Casinos offering Aristocrat games are known to adhere to international standards regarding the best customer support practices. In case of any questions or complaints, platforms offering Aristocrat games are reachable through instant live chats, official email addresses, and in some cases, the toll-free lines. Using these channels, gamblers can also peruse through the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section and get good coverage of the commonly asked questions on Aristocrat games.

19. Safe payment methods– One of the main factors that gamblers consider is the safety, convenience, and cost of the payment methods that gamblers use to access the real money Aristocrat pokies. That is why casinos offering these games make the use of methods like MasterCard and Visa Credit cards, Neteller, PayPal, and Skrill. These methods boast of a global reputation in funds transfer with ultimate adherence to the international funds’ transfer guidelines.

20. Entertainment Value. Aristocrat is a revolutionary game creator that ensures exciting entertainment as you spin your favorite slots. The use of appealing and eye-catching 3D graphics plus animated symbols are some of the features that add to the entertainment value of the Aristocrat slots.

21. Risk-Free– While playing Aristocrat slots, you can be sure of a risk-free environment. The Random Number Generators, which are the brains behind slot machines, are audited by certified by bodies like GambleAware, eCogra, International Games Laboratory (IGL). Licensing authorities, including Australian Capital Territory Racing and Gambling Commission, UK Gambling Commission, and The New Zealand Gambling Authority, have licensed legit casinos on which you can enjoy the Aristocrat game.

22. Best Odds– Though slots are luck games, the game provider specializes in the creation of slots that offer you the best chances of winning. By leveraging the different slot’s volatilities, you could win big depending on the stakes-placed size.

23. Availability – Since the 1950s, the company does not need any introduction across Australian gambling sites. In the global gambling stage, the company’s games are available on large scales. The seamless distribution channels and a global network of over 3,000 online casinos ensure that Aristocrat slot machines are just a few clicks on your device.

24. Variety of slot games– At a time when the competition for the slot gaming market is high, Aristocrat has positioned itself among the most diverse slot creators. Genres and themes are numerous to afford the global clientele a wide range of choices. For instance, Queen of the Nile has an Egyptian Theme, Big-Red has an Australian Kangaroo Theme, Where’s the Gold comes with a mining theme while 5 Dragons is a thriller that will certainly keep you coming back for more.

25. Constant upgrade of slots/technology– The game developer is continuously upgrading its gaming technology to capture the current trends in the slot gaming arena. In the 1980s, it introduced the first virtual reel for slot machines. In the 1990s, it leveraged the hyperlink system to rope in millions of new customers while in 2018, it partnered with Big Fish to offer countless free to play slot games.

26. Distract yourself– The company offers even the experienced gamers a chance to disrupt themselves with new and challenging slot machines. The use of multi-levered slots not only requires luck but skills. That is why you need to keenly go the reviews of games like Pelican Pete to know which symbols contribute to winning a combo.

27. Learn to calculate/math skills– Apart from the disruptive aspect of the Aristocrat games, you will have a chance of interacting with simple mathematical calculations, especially when going through the paytable. The paytable simply captures each symbol’s value, and the likely payout should certain symbols line up.

28. The minimum skill required– The mention of a mathematical paytable should not scare you. The skills are barely minimal as the machine calculates then automatic winning combos. The only skills required are the mastery of different buttons and their functions.

29. Slots are easy to understand– Aristocrat slots are impressively simple. The players’ interface comes with user-friendly control buttons that are easy to understand. The bet/coins button is for adjusting the bet range, spin, or auto spin button allows you to set the maximum number of spins you wish to play at once.

30. No need to deal with other people– To enjoy the online versions of Aristocrat games, there is no need to worry about significant others. All pokies are mobile-optimized and accessible at the comfort of your home via several devices.

31. Play Your Way (decide when and how to play) – Slots by this game company allow you to play whichever way pleases you. Given the numerous online casinos, you have all the options at your disposal. The payment methods are equally diverse; hence you can process your payment any time of the day.

32. Time killer– After work, you can wind the busy day with Aristocrat slots. They are available both for fun and real money. The excitement of winning real cash while having fun comes in handy after hustles and bustles of the day. With just a reliable internet connection, it will not take long before getting into your best mobile casino games.

33. Percentages of return to the player– Aristocrat slot machines have some of the best percentage return to players. One pointer to the best player returns of its games is the consideration of RTP values across popular slots like the 95.6% RTP for Queen of the Nile, Big Red – RTP of 97.04%, and More Chili – 95.61%. These present the best odds as the house edge is pushed to only 4.4%, 2.96%, and 4.39%.

34. Convenience – Whether you would like to play Aristocrat games in land-based casinos or on your mobile device, the choice is yours. For convenience while on the go, the games are accessible on PCs, MacBooks, Tablets, and a range of mobile operating systems. You do not need downloading to play games.

35. Spend Less Money– All slots created by Aristocrat have a friendly betting range to accommodate both high and low rollers. Depending on our budget, you will comparably spend less on games like Lightning Link, Indian Dreaming, 5 Dragons which have minimum bets of £0.05, £0.1, £0.25 and £0.50 respectively.

36. Change amount with every spin– Aristocrat slots come with an autospin button, which allows you to set the maximum number of spins at once. The button allows you to adjust the bet range between spinning rounds. Depending on your budget or the outcome of the previous spins, players will play within their plans.

37. Slots as Self-Medication– Aristocrat offers you a chance to give yourself the rightful gambling doses. While there are thousands of them, it is up to you to decide which themes and gaming features excite you the most. The gambling self-medication is better as you will have the ultimate fun while standing a chance of winning big.

38. Most online slot offers are not available in land-based casinos– The company has specialized in the production of exclusive mobile game. The recent gaming era has witnessed a sharp increase in the uptake of mobile-based pokies. That is why slots like Gummy Drop and Cooking Craze are not available in physical casinos.

39. Better payback percentage– Apart from the intrinsic RTP offered by Aristocrat slots, casinos are offering these games with a promise of better long-run payback percentages. Though such figures are subject to changes over time, cool casinos where you can play Aristocrat games’ online and still stand a good chance of scooping something back from your stakes.

40. Unpredictability – The inbuilt Random Number Generators of the Aristocrat pokies are beyond human manipulation. Within milliseconds, they generate billions of numbers hence making it hard to predict the possible sequence. This adds to the games’ overall fairness that gives every gambler an equal chance to win.

41. Themed Slots– Designers have rolled up their sleeves to give the most diverse themes and genre portfolio. These themes are warfare, romance, animal-inspired, African Safari, space exploration, mining, combat, classic, fruit machines, and Asian genres, among others.

42. Low Betting Limits– With low betting limits, Aristocrat slots are meant to attract all types of gamblers. It does not matter what your budget is, with as low as £0.1 you can start spinning games like Queen of the Nile and still stand a chance to win big.

43. Switch slots easily– The ability to switch slots easily will enable you to know the ones you are best suited for. From thrillers to mythical games, you can split your budget and invest more on slots that you won bigger prizes with ease.

44. Have Better Control– With a wide range of Aristocrat collection, you will have better control over the slots you like. What makes these slots controllable is the convenience of access and the user-friendly control buttons. With the auto spin button, you can choose to stop spinning once you have lost or won a certain amount of money.

45. Never Upset Playing Slots– Your gaming moods will always be lively whenever playing Aristocrat games. The stimulating background sounds and musicals have a volume button to adjust the volume to your taste. Equally exciting are the well-researched graphics and animations which are brightly lit to light up your moods.

46. Relax & No-Stress– One of the reasons why gamblers play casino games is the relaxation effect. Aristocrat games will carry you away from the routine daily activities that are likely to have stressful effects. The stimulating backdrops and the in-game musicals and other features are designed for this purpose. You do not require money to be away from stress as the provider designs free to play slots.

47. Winning at Slots Is Exciting– The excitement of winning real money slots is why Aristocrat games continue to top charts across the world. With friendly betting ranges, this developer has slot machines that have incredible and fortune-changing jackpot payouts for lucky gamblers. These games include More Chili (1000×), Indian Dreaming (9000×), and Tiki Torch (2500×).

48. Easy to Stop– Aristocrat slot machines have a control button that hinders you from overindulging in gambling. The auto spin button allows you to stop spinning once you have lost or won a certain amount of money. Especially, when you have gambled past your budget, it is advisable to engage the button and stop playing.

49. Gamification – Aristocrat gamers have a chance to enjoy slot machines served with the in-game multi-level system. Unlike in the early days when this feature was absent, present-day slots feature bonuses that change as you play. Besides, casinos are leveraging technology to organize exclusive competitive tournaments and leaderboards in which gamblers win epic cash prizes, bonuses, and other instant rewards.

50. You Can Win Real Money– With easy steps to winning money, Aristocrat slot machines are proving a deal to real money gamers. The paytable highlights which combinations will get you multipliers on your base stakes. The possibility of winning real cash is highlighted by payouts in some games like Indian Dreaming, which has symbols with payouts as follows: