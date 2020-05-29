Lifestyle Influencer Ami Desai Discusses the Pleasure of Being a Mother and a Successful Entrepreneur

Being a mother is one of the greatest joys in the world. Unfortunately, many working mothers find it difficult to balance raising a child and having a successful career simultaneously. Several women buckle under pressure and end up quitting their jobs to focus on family. Women end up neglecting one role over the other. Some women have mastered the art of having the best of both worlds. Beauty and lifestyle influencer Ami Desai is an excellent example of a woman who is a successful entrepreneur, social influencer, TV host, and mother. She shares her insights on how women can enjoy motherhood while being successful businesswomen at the same time.

The secret to balance

Whenever the term work-life balance comes up, people perceive it to be unachievable. On the other hand, women assume that the perfect balance entails a division of one’s time into two halves, one for work and the other for family. Ami Desai firmly asserted that this notion is nothing more than a myth. The secret to achieving optimum work-life balance is to smoothen out your routine and build a harmonious schedule. Ami Desai explained, “While it is good to be structured and stringent on your routine, you need to be realistic. On some days, work might take up most of your day, and on other days, the family would be a priority. What matters is that you find the balance that suits you and stays flexible.”

Another essential factor that contributes to a healthy work-life balance is familial support. If your husband and children are understanding and cooperative, it can make a world of difference. A family that’s ready to adapt to your demanding schedule is indeed a blessing. In Ami’s case, she is eternally grateful to her family for being supportive and cooperative at every step of the way.

Plan things better

Women are bound to have heard this line plenty of times. Being organized and well-prepared can help you go through your day effectively. You can avoid unnecessary stress and last-minute rushing. While it is essential to focus on both work and family, planning is immensely adventitious. To begin with, you won’t be late for your professional commitments or personal ones. Your mind will be relaxed, and you will be able to work efficiently.

Another fiery debate is whether it’s more useful to multi-task or serial-task. While multi-tasking is indeed helpful in some scenarios, it can also be counter-productive. When your attention is divided between too many tasks, you end up taking longer. You may also become more prone to making errors. In such a scenario, making a list of tasks, and finishing them promptly in quick succession makes sense. Ami Desai explained, “Some people are brilliant at multitasking, while others prefer to finish off tasks one at a time. You need to analyze and understand which approach suits you better. In the end, it all boils down to your work style.

Consistency VS Intensity

Ami firmly believes that working consistently and continuously is the secret to being a successful mother and entrepreneur simultaneously. Divide your work-load into small and achievable tasks and spread them out across your daily routine. Though it may seem like you’re doing less, doing so regularly will yield promising results. Whether it’s your professional commitments or family commitments, being consistent is a tried and tested strategy that will help you remain successful without stressing you. On the other hand, if you cram your day with too much to do, you’ll burn out. Secondly, in your quest to do too much, you won’t be able to do it well, nor will you be able to enjoy your present. Ami explained, “If you’re working, focus on it, and if you’re spending time with your family, focus on that too. If you try to do too much, it will all fall apart, and you end up sacrificing your present. Never make that mistake.”

Adapt, evolve, and grow

Remember that your journey is yours alone. People often compare their lives to others and end up disillusioned, discouraged, or upset. Measure success with your yardstick. Follow a pace that suits you and always be ready to adapt to changing circumstances. For example, grow your business without stretching yourself too thin. Spend time with family and make sure that work doesn’t suffer. The initial transition can often be challenging. Ami elucidated, “When you make that initial plunge, it will seem overwhelming. Don’t give up! Give it time and things will ease out so long as you remain flexible, open-minded, and adaptable.”

Set your goals

A plan without a goal is akin to a castle in the air. Whether you’re tackling the challenges of being a mother, or your next business expansion plan, setting tangible, realistic, and achievable goals is essential to succeed. The key to doing so efficiently is by living a life of Moderation. Adopting extreme or over-zealous approaches will often be pointless. Set short term goals, mid-term goals, and long term goals, so that you are in control of the situation. It will also help you review your progress and make necessary changes to ensure that you stay on track. Ami added, “Moderation is the secret to being a powerhouse both at home and at work. Set your goals, work towards them, and enjoy the journey while you’re at it.”

Conclusion

Ami Desai practices what she preaches. Today she is a thriving lifestyle and beauty influencer, TV host, entrepreneur, and mother to two children, with a third child arriving shortly. She firmly believes that all mothers have the power to up their game. Technology has given rise to so many new avenues, opportunities, and possibilities that were previously unavailable. A woman can be anything she wants or several things at once and still lead a fulfilling life in all respects. Ami Desai hopes that her story will serve as an inspiration to mothers everywhere.