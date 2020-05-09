Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Finally on Good Terms?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been through a lot during these past years, and after Jolie filed for a divorce, things have been just crumbling down, more so for Pitt.

Pitt wanted to get back together with his spouse, while the actress avoided him at all costs, and took their children with her. Pitt confessed his alcohol problem and claims how he is now all cleaned up. With the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, many families are bound to spend time together in lockdown, but how are things working out for the Jolie-Pitt family?

The divorce isn’t finalized yet, and the custody battle is far from being over. However, some reports are saying that something good and positive is happening between the two ex-spouses. According to Us Weekly source, “Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”

Pitt and Jolie share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is not on best of terms with his 18-year-old son Maddox, as well as with his 16-year-old son Pax. But, Jolie reportedly sees good progress in Pitt, and she is satisfied with how he cleaned up, and this is looking good for the actor.