Angelina Jolie Decided to Make Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Lives a Misery?

People are still talking about the most popular live triangle today. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had an interesting encounter during SAG awards, and since then, the media and fans are going crazy over the idea that the two might reconcile.

But what the media has wanted to point out was Angelina Jolie and her rage. Numerous magazines are writing stories on how the Maleficent actress wants to make Aniston and Pitt’s lives a misery. Life & Style published how she started to behave like the famous Disney villain, which she is portraying, and that she is trying her best not to make things pleasant for Aniston and her former lover.

According to the magazine and their source, Jolie has things in her hands, when it comes to their ongoing divorce. She wants to go for his money first, and if things don’t go as she planned them, there will be hell to pay.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started their divorce proceedings in 2016, after the infamous fight between Pitt and their adoptive son, Maddox. Before that, he was married to Jennifer Aniston, from whom he got divorced after he met and fell in love with Jolie during the making of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Jolie and Pitt share four children together, three adoptive named Maddox, Pax and Zahara, and thee biological, called Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

As for Aniston, she hasn’t had that much luck in her love life. She recently divorced Justin Theroux, but the two remained on good terms. After Pitt appeared on her 50th birthday last year, everyone started a rumor that Pitt and Aniston are back together. The encounter at the SAG Awards didn’t do them a favor in denying the possible romance between them, but the two are still saying that there is no longer anything romantic between them and that they are now finally just friends.