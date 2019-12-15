Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Maddox – Will He Spend Christmas With His Eldest Son?

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce in September 2016, after Brad Pitt and their eldest son Maddox entered a violent fight. Pitt and Maddox haven’t talked since that event, and the divorce is not ye completed.

Three years later, and things seem like they haven’t changed. The custody battle is still going on, but Maddox is, according to law old enough to make his decision, and with who of the two parents he wants to stay.

Nobody knows for sure what exactly happened between father and son on their private jet three years ago, but it must have been something awful, as the two are still not on speaking terms.

Maddox is currently in South Korea, as he enrolled in a college there. When it was revealed that Pitt would go on tour around Asia to promote his movies Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, everyone thought that the two would reconcile. However, that wasn’t the case. According to an insider who shared with Us Weekly, “Brad didn’t try to see Maddox. There’s been no contact between them.”

the source added how Pitt does want to speak to his son, but he feels like Maddox needs some time and space to think. “Brad’s hopeful that as soon as his son gets older, they’ll become close again,” continued the insider.

The actor also believes that, with Maddox away, he will have some time to patch things with Pax, with whom he also feels a little distanced. “With Maddox overseas, Brad is hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother.”

Brad Pitt will most likely spend Christmas with other remaining children, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. “Brad’s planning on having the younger kids on Christmas Eve,” shared the insider. Zahara is not on the list, as according to the insider, Pitt is “not expecting her this year,” but “he’s hoping they’ll want to spend the night,” and “he’s really just looking forward to Christmas Eve with them.”