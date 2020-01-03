Angelina Jolie Just Denied That She And Brad Had An Affair On Set

Angelina Jolie just shook the world with her latest statement on Brad Pitt. According to numerous sites, Jolie denied her affair with former husband Brad Pitt, which happened many years ago. When Brad and Angelina first met, the two were working on a famous project – “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

At the time, Brad was married to another famous actress, Jennifer Anniston.

Brangelina Beginning

Just recently, Us Weekly got a statement from Jolie’s former bodyguard who shared how he personally saw Angelina and Brad making out in their trailers. Actually, according to this source, they spend every break making out.

He also stated that he saw Angelina undressing a famous actor at that time. Despite these statements, Angeline claims that she had no idea that Brad was married at the time. Furthermore, she said that she has nothing but love and respect for Jennifer.

Besides, a famous actress adds that she started thinking about her and Brad as a couple, after the filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” was done. However, during her recent interview with The New York Times, the “Maleficent” star stated that she fell in love with Pitt while they were filming a famous movie.

In 2011, Jolie shared how much she is lucky to be with Brad, especially that he is such a gentleman. She also added that Brad has a perfect balance of being a great husband and a loving father.

That same year Brad shared how one of the smartest things he has ever done was to give his kids Angelina as their mom. Unfortunately, the famous couple split in 2016. Brangelina no more. However, the two are running their best to provide their kids with unlimited love and as healthy life as possible. They are putting their children in the first place. Still, no one knows precisely why Angelina denies that she and Brad hooked up on set.