AniBox Trailer Access Channel Founder: Rise of YouTube Star

AniBox Trailer Access is a dedicated platform for movie buffers who would like to know about the latest film releases and decide whether to go for it. The creator of the YouTube channel, Rajesh, wants everyone to see a positive and useful review of the latest films that are getting launched or have been released. Indeed, the channel wants to grow, but Rajesh wanted to help viewers by watching the right tailor of movies, which will positively affect them.

AniBox Trailer Access is the brainchild of Rajesh, who launched it in 2017. It’s the YouTube channel that has exploded and is now housed under the AniBox umbrella and spawned a series of genre-specific sub-channels such as MellowDrop Media.

Rajesh wants to help people get a hands-down review of the latest movies, and that’s what inspired him to start his channel. The story of Rajesh, and how he built his channel is something that most channel owners on YouTube will be able to relate to. With a humble journey to being one of the leading destinations for the audience to reach out to when it comes to movie trailers is something that will inspire most of you who are thinking of starting their own YouTube journey.

For about a year, Rajesh kept making fan-made videos, movie ending explainers, Easter eggs, and film theory in which the channel explored its identity. Soon, movie lovers started recognizing his channel, and today, it is considered to be one of the mainstream channels for a movie trailer and TV promos. Along with all this, he was also taking exclusive interviews of celebrities, and more.

We asked Rajesh about the importance of a movie review. Rajesh enlightened us by saying that reviews describe the movie briefly without disclosing the main crux of it. Through the review, a viewer gets to decide whether he or she wants to watch the movie. Reviews also help you understand the theme of the actual movie, and whether it is worth spending money on the movie tickets for the same.

Rajesh continued saying that the lifespan of YouTube trailers is very short, and what you do within that time can build a brand for the movie. The review needs to be authentic and consistent. And that’s precisely what AniBox Trailer Access does. They promote movies nicely and effectively to tell the synopsis of the movie without revealing anything that will harm the movie.

Because movie reviews are critical and help in gaining an insight about the journey of the movie, it becomes extremely crucial for the trailer to present the theme and the message of the movie in the right way. Making a movie review will depend on how you present the movie trailer because, ultimately, the moviemaker wants to leave a positive impact on the audience. And that’s why it becomes crucial for the uploader of the movie trailer too to keep in mind the status quo of the people behind the movie.

Rajesh also stated that YouTube is just the beginning of the journey, and doesn’t have to be the endpoint. There is a lot more to do, and AniBox Trailer Access’s owner is determined to take AniBox Trailer Access to the next level. Rajesh continued saying that he considers AniBox Trailer Access to be a media company, and they are prospering right now, but have a long way to go, and need to expand.

We asked about the success mantra of the YouTube channel. To this, Rajesh replied that it is not the number of videos you make, the quantity, or the number of views you get. He is always looking for comments and likes ratios that he gets, along with focusing on high-quality audience engagement. For Rajesh, views and the number of subscribers is not the way to gauge success.

Rajesh considers himself to be extremely blessed and lucky that his work is now being recognized in the industry because many people look up to him when it comes to movie reviews. He loves what he does and wishes to continue and deliver good work. We asked how he makes sure that the movie reviews are loved by all. He said that a lot of hard work goes into the making process of the movie. And knowing that everyone puts in their all to create the movie, the review that will get launched should have the same essence. Movie reviews should have some vital element, Rajesh added, such as:

An introduction

Summary of the movie

Analysis

Creative elements have to be added.

Opinions matter too

And finally, a conclusion, which should reflect the reasons why you should be watching a movie.

Finally, a few words about AniBox Trailer Access: AniBox Trailer Access is considered to be among the top 10 animation and film channels in the entire world. In 2019, AniBox Trailer Access was one of the most visited and viewed channels as well. They are growing day by day.

Rajesh’s plan is to keep creating good content for his beloved channel subscribers and fans, and he hopes to lead the industry very soon. Finally, Rajesh says thanks to everyone who has helped his channel grow and lead.

AniBox Trailer Access has since amassed more than 2million subscribers with billions of views on their YouTube channel. Videos’ views are 1,083,575,088, and the total number of videos that AniBox Trailer Access has made is 1813.