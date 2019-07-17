Are Botox Treatments Different for Men?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Men want to smooth out lines and wrinkles just as much as women do. In fact, Botox has fast become one of the top five cosmetic procedures amongst men in many parts of the world.

If you’ve been interested in Botox for some time now, you’re probably wondering whether men can expect the same experience as women.

This is what you need to know.

Botox – A Brief Overview

Botox is a quick and effective injectable treatment that uses a neurotoxin to block nerve signals and relax specific muscles.

We are continuously moving our facial muscles, which means our skin is always being folded in certain areas. Naturally, when you continuously fold something, eventually that fold mark is going to remain, leaving you with deep lines that topical treatments can’t correct.

When you relax these muscles with Botox injections, it smooths them out and creates a more relaxed and youthful appearance.

Qualified and experienced injectors at clinics such as Man Cave Sydney know exactly how to inject certain muscles and how much product to use, all the while leaving the surrounding muscles unaffected. This speaks to the importance of choosing the right professional for your treatments the first time around.

Botox for Men – The Differences

Botox treatments for men are not that different to treatments for women. You will still need to receive a series of injections in your face that will treat specific muscles. The only real difference that men should expect is the likelihood of requiring more injections than a woman. This is mainly because men tend to have larger and stronger muscles, which means they require more product to achieve the same results.

This also means that you may need to be prepared to spend slightly more on your treatments because additional injections are required. However, your injector will be able to give you a better idea of the number of injections you will require and what it will cost, so schedule a consultation with a skilled professional before you make a final decision about whether you want to go ahead with treatment.

In terms of how long your results will last, in most cases, Botox lasts three to six months for both men and women. Even though you may require more product, muscle size versus dosage evens out for both men and women.

Top Botox Treatment Areas for Men

The furrow that forms in between the eyebrows is the most popular Botox treatment area for men, mainly because it gives them an angry appearance.

The lines that form across the forehead and around the eyes are also commonly treated by men who want to achieve a younger appearance.

Not many men know that anti-wrinkle injections go beyond wrinkles too. Sweating and chronic migraines can also be treated because the injections are designed to block nerve signals.

Since Botox is FDA-approved, it is completely safe, provided it is administered correctly by a trained professional.

If you are interested in Botox and want to see the best results, it’s recommended you start treatment in your 30s.