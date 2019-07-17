What is digital advertising: definition, benefits in comparison with traditional medias

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What digital advertising is about and why companies need it? Polus.media is going to cover these areas in our today’s article.

Numerous surveys prove that more than half of purchasing solutions were made after watching advertising videos, approximately the same amount of decisions to buy can be tracked from Facebook. We may say that people have a second shift if to count the time they spend on the Internet.

People is a must ingredient for the online world and one should go to the places where they hang out. It is like fishing: you should go to the pond rich of fish you need, and not your neighbor.

But what digital advertising is about here and how your business can benefit from it? Let’s see.

General review

The main function of the subject matter is to attract clients to the places where they spend most of their time. Obviously, the higher the popularity of your website is, the more people you have there, the more your resource is in demand for advertisers. Website owners, in their turn, sell some their space to those who need promotion.

Options

Get the right people at the right time.

One may think that this option is already performed by radio or newspapers. But deep studies of advertising campaigns may see that situation is a bit different and digital advertising sets high requirements here.

Get the results that can be estimated

Traditional advertising platforms like TV or radio can’t tell you exactly how many people were covered by your ad and what was wrong about it when you have finished your campaign. The Internet offers more options here: you can track your campaign in a real-time mode and make corrections immediately, even when the process is actively running.

Make advertising personalized

You will certainly get annoyed after seeing a set of ads telling about the things you are not interested at all. So-called banner blindness is a result of such a mass attack. The treatment here is to offer the clients what he is interested in. Modern technologies allow tracking non-personalized information such as age, location, hobbies, family status and some others. People are more positive when seeing ads close to their needs.

Remind customers about retained carts

When a person comes to your website and leaves it – you lose your money. The rate of loss is even bigger when he or she has put something in the cart and then closed the tab. No matter what could cause it, if you can correct it. Offer a kind reminder as an advertisement to attract attention. The costs of returned clients will be much higher than the money you spent on retargeting.

Apply different formats

Internet advertising has started with banners. Their effectivity is questionable as the amount adblocking programs grow exponentially. Now we are free on how to attract clients: it can be videos, pop-ups, native ads and many more.

Mobile devices are included

The cry from becoming mobile appeared from nowhere. A bit more than a decade ago, the mobile phone could be used for calls and short messages only. The power of smartphones can be compared to cosmodromes of the previous century. People also use them to know the weather forecast, chat with friends and order pizza, clothing or other stuff. As we have agreed, advertisers come to the ecosystems where the audience exists and the mobile world is the perfect place, too.

Ads can appear in apps

Thousands of websites have their own app, not to speak of games or other apps that can’t have another form of existence. It means that you have extra space for promotion and the amount of topics is so huge that everyone is certain to find his place under the sun.

Social media are in the game and very active

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and all similars can be rightly named as time eaters. But people are happy to burn their life here. Cat-videos, chatting with friends and all that stuff makes them feel relaxed and open. It is probably not the best playground for selling, but for improving your business, learning customer’s tastes and moods. Well organized communication will help to take your side when other conditions are equal.

It is not the end

Digital advertising is a form of contemporary art that is like a living body. The situation gets more interesting and complicated as this organism is evaluating and no one knows what can be in the next 5 or 10 years. But polus.media is sure that best ideas are yet to come.