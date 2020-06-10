Are Face Masks Becoming a Fashion Accessory

The first wave of the COVID-19 virus is slowly coming to an end, but a lot of health professionals have expressed their thoughts and most of them were pretty clear that we do indeed expect another wave to begin in a few months from now, if not even less.

Face masks are an important role in the entire situation, and we cannot deny the fact that they helped many of us to stay safe during the first wave, but that doesn’t mean we can stop using them now. As far as news goes, only New Zealand is currently the country that managed to cure every single case, so the danger is still out there, meaning that preventive measures should still be taken very seriously.

We’re pretty sure that in every country, walking into a supermarket without a mask is strictly forbidden, so this tells us that to function properly in our modern societies, we have to be equipped with one at all times. Is this new way of life impacted by the worldwide pandemic something that will make face-masks a fashion accessory? Find out below. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Functionality behind style

Have you ever wondered why so many people were frustrated by the fact that they have to keep on purchasing one-time-use masks throughout the entire pandemic? Well, first of all, it’s because a lot of the sellers managed to pump up the prices, making these very expensive when purchasing every single day. Second, even if you were willing to invest so much into a five-month supply, you couldn’t even find one mask to begin with, especially if you live in a busier city where people raid the pharmacies.

Yes, the face-mask deficiency was a real thing, and it still might be in some countries. Last but not least, it’s way too much waste of time to constantly get a new one and then dump it after using it for just a few hours. And no, you cannot use the same one for days, because that’s even more of a hazard than not wearing one at all.

So, what’s the purpose of investing in one reusable face mask that looks good and can be washed infinite times? Well, you get to save money, and you get to look good at the same time, which is very important for many people.

Aesthetics of face masks

To many, the way they appear in the eyes of other people is a very important thing. It might not be for you, but for some it is. Now those who make a living out of the way they look, such as fashion models and supporters, cannot afford to wear a regular one-time use mask because it makes them look like doctors, not like someone who knows what they’re doing with their appearance.

Thankfully, a lot of brands decided to come up with wonderful products that go well with a lot of different clothing combinations, and it didn’t take too long before everybody started purchasing. In this time of the world pandemic Masqueamsterdam took the time to design beautiful masks in different colors and they are certainly great for social occasions. Not only will you be protected, but you will also look good.

Remember that these come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors, so if you were unable to find one at your local store, there’s still hope to get the perfect one either from the internet or another shop nearby your living location.

A lot easier to maintain

In all honesty, when you compare the time it takes for you to safely dispose a mask and get a new one, to the time it takes to wash the quality one that you’ve purchased for multiple uses, you’ll see the difference that makes so many people want to make the transition. Not to mention that you can even get multiple of these and switch between them when one is being sent into the washing machine. Sure, it might be a bit more costly investment, but you’ll have much better peace of mind once you finally switch.

A long-term investment

As we mentioned above, if the second wave of the COVID-19 virus does happen, the issue with the lack of regular masks will keep going on for a long time, until eventually everyone decides to start purchasing those for multiple uses. If this is how it turns out to be, then why purchase something that you’ll have to wear every single day, but without feeling pleased about it due to the way it looks.

We consider this to be a long term investment because if the virus ends up being a normal thing in all of our lives, wearing a mask will be mandatory every day of the year. Feel free to grab one that looks good and matches your style, and you’ll be good to go for a very long time. Not to mention that you’ll be saving money as well, oh, but we did mention that.

An eco-friendly accessory

You’re probably wondering why investing in a more expensive face mask for multiple uses is an eco-friendly move, and we’re more than glad to explain it to you because that’s a great question. Let’s say that you buy a regular one every single day of the year. That’s 365 masks bought just by you, which is a huge number alone. Now think of all the other people as well. Someone has to make those masks, and they have to make them using materials that we don’t have an infinite supply of.

By using one or two masks that you can switch between throughout the year, you’re saving a lot of materials and you’re making the real eco-friendly move that our planet needs at this very moment.

Conclusion

It doesn’t take much to realize that purchasing a one-time-use mask every single day is highly impractical, and in most cases even more dangerous to your safety. This is why we decided to introduce you to all of the reasons why you should be switching to something more practical to use, and it’s also becoming a fashion accessory at the same time.