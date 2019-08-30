Armor Perks and Health Points in Division 2

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was a sequel to the somewhat popular Division 1. And while both games are similar in terms of gameplay, they share quite the differences. One difference, or change as we should say, was the way the health system operates in the Division 2. The health system change means that it is divided into health and armor points.

We are going to be discussing both health and armor perks in this article, as well as give you a general guide for them.

Armor and Health Points – The Main Differences

In The Division 2, the health system is represented by two bars, one for the health and an additional one for the armor. Both bars are located in the middle of the screen, and both bars are distinctive as the armor bar is separated by dash lines, indicating the level of the armor, and the health bar is a straight line.

As you might imagine, when your character takes damage it is the armor that gets damaged first. Once your armor bar is depleted, you will start losing health the next time you get hit. As soon as your health bar gets depleted, you will be knocked down and would require an ally to help reanimate you.

The better the armor, the less damage it will take. To get the best Division 2 armor sets, you can go ahead and learn more here.

Regeneration in The Division 2

If your armor and health bar gets depleted, and if an ally doesn’t revive you, you will die in the game. Naturally, regeneration is crucial for this as it is a key mechanic that allows you to stay more in the fight. The way regeneration works in the Division 2 goes as follow:

Health Points are regenerated automatically only if the character still has armor points or if he isn’t poisoned. Additionally, some items can further attribute towards the rate of regeneration, or health restoration when paired with damage dealt.

Armor, by default, doesn’t regenerate automatically and you would need to use healing abilities if you wish to keep your health bar intact. There are items called armor kits that repair your armor points, subsequently keeping you longer in the fights. There are also other mechanics such as attributes that help you regenerate your armor only if you can manage to find cover or kill enemies.

Once your encounter with an enemy is finished, your armor will regenerate automatically to full points.

Useful Tips for Managing Armor and Health Points

One of the best tip we could give you is to always avoid getting your armor depleted entirely. As soon as you still have your armor bar, your chances of regenerating health are second to best. Furthermore, the chances of your character dying are significantly increased when your armor points get depleted due to the fact that most characters have more armor points than health points.

Another tip is to always have a healing ability ready to go in the case of taking lots of critical damage. Most healing abilities have a description so you would know when to use them.

And finally, avoid using armor kits only if it’s absolutely necessary.