Astrology 101: 10 Ways To Live The Virgo Lifestyle

Happy birthday, vivacious Virgos! Your quick wit, unique aesthetic, and supernatural powers of organization never cease to amaze us. Without Virgos, this world would truly be a mess in more ways than one. We could all take a few tips from the Virgo playbook. Ready to get started? Read on…

1. Organize your life into lists and feel the rush of accomplishment as you cross off every … last … thing.

2. Always be there to help a loved one in need.

3. Give the best advice. No matter how complex the situation, you have a natural talent for sorting things out.

4. Take charge of your social calender. Don’t be afraid to be the one to plan epic events and random gatherings–your friends will love you for it.

5. Arrive on time or 10 minutes early for everything!

6. Take pride in your home and keep it in immaculate condition at all times.

7. Whether you’re at work, a friend’s birthday party, or thanksgiving dinner, always make yourself useful and look for ways to help out.

8. Give yourself permission to feel what you need to feel–embrace your sensitive nature.

9. Value and utilize your quick mind and natural ability to communicate.

10. Present yourself in a put-together and flattering way, from the clothes you wear to your fierce hairstyle right down to your freshly pedicured toes.

