Weird Wedding Trend: “Morning After” Wedding Shots

Was your wedding not sexy enough? Did your nuptials not properly convey how utterly hot and sensual your relationship really is? Then maybe you should invest in some “morning after” wedding photography. Taken hours or days after a couple gets married, this new exhibitionist trend is aimed at showing how spicy new marriage can be.

“I wanted to do the shoots to show that [marriage] is happy … it’s sexy and it’s not over,” New Jersey-based photographer Michelle Jonné told The New York Daily News. Her client Inna Shamis agrees.“The minute she told me, I thought ‘that is brilliant.’ When you get married, you’re in the best shape of your life and why not have these memories.” Shamis and her husband are pictured in that steamy shower scene above. She says she intends to share the photos on Facebook, and someday even show the couple’s kids.

Look honey, mom and dad used to be hot!

It’s seems a little weirdly self-absorbed if you ask me, but couples love it. And that’s got traditional bridal photographers a bit riled.

“Do I think it’s a little bizarre? Yes,” said Candy Cantor, co-owner of RK Bridal. “There’s a sexiness to the wedding and I think that’s enough. And I am far from a prude.”

Would you invest in intimate post-wedding sexy shots?

