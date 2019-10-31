Astrology 101: Decoding Your Sign’s Personal Creed

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you wanted to get a good understanding of your zodiac sign, you could look up a list of personality traits, find out which celebrities share your sign, learn about your element, or just ask an astrology-obsessed friend to give you the lowdown. We’re big fans of all of these options, but here’s a little-known fact: one of the best–and simplest–ways to understand your sign is to learn your creed.

What is this creed we speak of? Well, each sign has a specific creed that represents what’s most important to them, how they function in the world, and their philosophy on life. This creed is a deeply rooted way of being; it sums up who we are. Even though the traits of each sign manifest differently in each person, your creed can be seen as a common thread that links you together with the other members of your zodiac sign. Ready to find out yours? Here we go…

Aries (March 21st-April 19th): “I Am.” With an Aries, what you see is always what you get. Your actions are true to yourself and you have the gift of being fully present and engaged in every moment.

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th): “I Have.” You value all that you have in life: people, experiences, possessions, and above all, yourself. You appreciate these things deeply and hold them close to your heart.



Gemini (May 21st-June 20th): “I Think.” You have a thirst for knowledge and a strong, active mind that is constantly engaged. To a Gemini, thoughts are the highest form of currency.

Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd): “I Feel.” Life, to you, is all about feelings and you process things through an emotional lens. You honor and value emotions above all else and encourage others to do the same.



Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd): “I Will.” The willpower of a Leo is unmatched, and your inner strength is unstoppable. There’s no doubt that you will accomplish anything you set out to do.

Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd): “I Analyze.” You have a keen awareness of what’s going on around you and the unique ability to sort through complex situations and make sense of this crazy thing called life.



Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd): “I Balance.” You have a talent for creating balance in yourself and in the lives of those around you. Your peaceful nature allows you to bring a sense of harmony wherever you go.



Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st): “I Desire.” Your desires are deeply rooted and intense. Once desire strikes the Scorpio heart, you won’t rest until you’ve followed through and made it a reality.



Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st): “I See.” You are optimistic and open-minded, which gives you a broad view of the world. Your perspective on life is refreshingly unique.



Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th): “I Use.” More than any other sign of the zodiac, you know how to utilize all the resources at your disposal. You will surely accomplish any goals you set out to achieve.



Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th): “I Know.” Your smart and broadminded nature allows you to easily acquire information and quickly assess situations. As a social being, you understand that your knowledge is most valuable when you share it with others.



Pisces (February 19th-March 20th): “I Believe.” As a lifelong dreamer, you always trust your intuitions and define yourself based on your deep inner world. Your beliefs, ideals, and emotions are what you live by.

Original by