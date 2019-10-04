Astrology 101: The Bad Side Of Each Sign

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every astrological sign has good and bad qualities. Last week we gave you seven glowing compliments about each sign. This week, do you dare to read about your bad qualities? Just as astrology can be a warm and fuzzy reminder about how awesome we are, it also gives us a chance to reflect on the things we might want to improve on. If you think you can handle it, click through to check out the top three not-so-nice things about each sign…

Aries (March 21st-April 19th)

1. Aries’ motto should be “Now! Now! Now!” They are the most impulsive and impatient of all the signs.

2. If it’s not an Aries’ idea, an Aries doesn’t care about it.

3. Being the youngest sign in the zodiac, Aries can be reeaaaalll immature.

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th)

1. Possessive and materialistic, sometimes it seems like Taurus missed the preschool lesson on sharing.

2. Good luck getting a Taurus to budge in an argument. They are painfully stubborn.

3. Lazy and self-indulgent, it can also be tough to get them to budge from the couch.

Gemini (May 21st-June 20th)

1. Geminis have so many different personalities, you never know who you’re gonna get.

2. When talking to a Gemini, don’t expect to get a word in edgewise. They love to hear themselves talk.

3. Slam poetry! Dance improv! Baroque architecture! Computer programming! Geminis have so many interests and hobbies they have a hard time committing to any one thing.

Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd)

1. It’s no wonder the Cancer symbol is the crab. They’re moody with a capital M.

2. Cautious and timid, it can take years to coax a Cancer out of their comfort zone.

3. Cancers are so sensitive that any little thing could offend them. This article, for example. (Sorry!)

Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd)

1. A Leo has never met a mirror they didn’t love.

2. Beware the Leo’s charms–if they want something from you, they’ll probably get it.

3. A Leo’s need to be the center of attention can be problematic. Do you believe that the world revolves around Leos? Because they sure do.

Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd)

1. Proceed with caution when hanging out with a Virgo–you never know what they’re going to judge you for.

2. Detail-oriented perfectionists, a Virgo won’t even hear what you’re saying if there’s a crooked picture frame in the room.

3. Virgos are such pessimists that if they’re feeling a little down, the world might as well be ending.

Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd)

1. Trying to make dinner plans with a Libra? You might as well wait for breakfast, because it will take at least that long for them to weigh every possible option.

2. A Libra will abandon their own values to make everyone else happy and keep the peace.

3. Libra’s fascination with beauty means they spend copious amounts of time prepping and primping to make themselves beautiful.

Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st)

1. Don’t dare wrong a Scorpio. They won’t ever forget it, and they will make your life a living hell.

2. Scorpios’ powers of manipulation can seriously mess with your mental health.

3. There’s no such thing as a simple bad mood for a Scorpio — only an endless spiral into the depths of darkness and despair.

Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st)

1. Sagittarians are honest and blunt to the point of being tactless and hurtful.

2. The term “know it all” was probably invented to describe a Sagittarius.

3. If it’s not a new and exciting adventure, a Sagittarius is probably bored.

Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th)

1. Capricorns are so controlled that “letting go” and “going with the flow” are totally foreign concepts to them.

2. A Capricorn won’t think twice about using someone for their own benefit.

3. Capricorns thrive on negativity–a quick chat about their bad day can easily turn into an extensive rant about everything that’s ever gone wrong in their lives.

Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th)

1. Aquarians fancy themselves as objective and logical, which means they’re often quick to judge.

2. They live so much in their own heads that they can come off as detached and overly formal.

3. Always eager to give advice, Aquarians often fail to understand what you’re actually trying to say.

Pisces (February 19th-March 20th)

1. Pisces’ go-with-the-flow attitude can translate into a major lack of direction.

2. Spacey and aloof, Pisces often fails to notice the needs of others.

3. Although Pisces is supposed to be the oldest and wisest sign of the zodiac, they’re surprisingly gullible.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger & Katelyn Kollinzas