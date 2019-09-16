Athena Palomino Bio, Age, Career

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Athena Palomino is an American adult movie star who has been doing porn for two years now, but she has managed to make quite a name for herself during those years.

Bio

Athena Palomino was born on March 17, 1997, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. She was born in South Carolina, a state in the US, or more accurately in Charleston. Her father is a preacher, but Palomino wasn’t interested in following her father’s footsteps. During her high school years, she was very interested in art and fashion, and she began modeling at that time.

Career

Athena Palomino decided to try herself in adult modeling, and her beauty and gorgeous figure were an enormous plus for her. Palomino entered the world of porn in 2017, and she has been slowly getting her fame, and two years later, she is amongst the most popular ones in the adult movie industry. The skills she is showing in her scenes have just added to her popularity, and there isn’t a single soul who can say she isn’t doing a really good job.

Palomino has done scenes for various categories, like hardcore, lesbian, blowjob and solo, amongst others. Palomino has also done scenes with some of the most prominent names in the adult movie industry, such as Brick Danger, Bambino, Ariana Marie, James Deen, and Markus Dupree, to name a few. Despite the fact that she is in the business for just two years now, she also managed to get contracts with some famous porn companies and sites like Nubiles, Brazzers, Mofos, Team Skeet, Jules Jordan, Vixen, Digital Playground, and Reality Kings.

Other facts

Athena Palomino is quite an interesting personality, as she enjoys porn and nudity a lot, as well as cooking, sewing, and even gardening. Palomino also likes free-climbing, and she practiced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Athena Palomino is 5 feet 8 inches tall, or 172 cm, and she weighs 57 kg. Her body dimensions are 34-28-34, and her bra size is 34D. She has appeared in over fifty movies so far, and the most popular sites on which you can find Palomino are Pimp XXX Network, Blacked, Digital Playground and Brazzers Network.