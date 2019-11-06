Attention, Models: Cotton Balls Are Not For Eating

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Eddie Murphy’s genetically gifted daughter Bria Murphy is now a model and recently revealed some … questionable … eating habits of her peers. Said Murphy in an interview:

“I’ve heard of people eating the cotton balls with the orange juice … they dip it in the orange juice and then they eat the cotton balls to help them feel full, because the cotton’s not doing anything. It’s just dissolving. And it makes you think you’re full, but you’re not.”

There are so many problems with this, but I’ll start with the logistics of it. I cannot even fathom putting cotton balls in my mouth, let alone swallowing them and accepting them as life-giving nourishment. There is clearly something profoundly wrong with the body image pressures both our popular culture and the modeling industry place on young women if some models feel that they can’t even eat actual food anymore. I thought it was bad that modeling scouts were stalking eating disorder clinics for new models.

Once people start eating something I use to get the nail polish off of my toes, something really has to change.

