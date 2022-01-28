4 Signs Your Social Media Avatar Killing Your Business

Modern technology, the Internet, and social networks should help and raise the standard of everyday life – but also the business. Of course, if you know how to use them the right way. Otherwise, instead of friends, social networks can become your enemy. How big of a role do avatars play in your presentation on social media and how much can they help or disrupt your business? This is the question we are trying to answer!

Importance Of Social Networks And Social Media Marketing In Modern Business

We live in an era of social networks, so they are almost impossible to bypass in everyday life. Just as some say: If you’re not on social media – it’s like you don’t exist. This trend could not bypass business people either, because today, most of them have their profiles or pages on one of the social networks. When you ask them what it is used for – you will get a simple and unambiguous answer: Because of the social media marketing! The main goal of social media marketing in any business is to create content that their followers and users will want to share on the social network – and thus help in branding your company, products, or services.

The Role Of Avatar On Your Business Profile

Presenting the company on social media has become mandatory for all those who want to improve their business – and bring their work closer to existing or potential users. Their goal is to encourage communication with consumers. It is in this regard that your avatar on social media can have a decisive impact. Of course, it is very important to know what an avatar is, what is the role of the avatar – and how to use it properly. Otherwise, you may do certain damage to your business. You don’t believe it is possible? Take our word on it- it is! Here are 4 signs that indicate your social media avatar is killing your business.

1. You don’t have an avatar at all?!

This is a total disaster for your business. If your users see an egg on Twitter or a blank silhouette on Facebook instead of an avatar – your business is dead even before it started. Simply, the impression you leave is very negative to everyone who sees your social media page. The reasons for this are numerous. The first and the most important thing is that people will not take you seriously. They will think that your profile or page is not authentic – and that it may be a scam. On the other hand, even those who know about the existence of your business will consider you completely uninterested. For God’s sake, if you couldn’t take the time to upload a picture – how are you going to do business?! When it comes to a company or business, people just want to know who they are connecting with. Therefore, the best option is always to use a logo or an authentic corporate photo. Otherwise, your business will certainly not survive on social media.

2. You have chosen a boring avatar

OK, you may have already set up an avatar on your profile – but it seems to be everything BUT interesting. Even though it’s a business profile, your avatar shouldn’t be too rigid and too serious. That will turn people off. On the other hand, uploading way too relaxed photos ( like those from the last corporate party when everybody was a little tipsy ) – can have the same bad effect. So find some medium measure. Try to make an avatar that will be positive, relaxed, and witty at the same time – but also reflect your attitude towards business or what you do. Although it was not originally designed for business purposes, a cartoon avatar can be an excellent marketing tool. According to Avatoon, that is even noticeable in the business sphere. You can cartoon yourself or your entire business team – and create an authentic and very original avatar that doesn’t have to be frivolous – but will certainly attract more attention than classic corporate photos.

3. Too small image for an avatar

Too small a photo won’t make a big impression when it comes to you or your business. Especially if your photo is overcrowded. Imagine you, your colleagues, and the entire company building are in the photo, so when you reduce it all to the size of an avatar – you will only get a completely unidentified crowd. That’s why it’s important to adjust the size of the photo with the size of the avatar – and this can sometimes be quite a challenge if you want to see a lot in the photo. That is why it is not surprising that many companies decided to put their company’s logo as an avatar. However, this way of social media marketing is more suitable for companies that already have a brand – and whose logo is recognizable.

4. You are constantly changing your avatar

Some people think that this is a good option for a social media profile – because of the dynamics and the way not to be boring and too static. However, the truth is quite different. This actually confuses people. Even your existing followers on social media – and especially those who search for your profile or company page on social networks. Research suggests that most users are visual types – which means that their brains will memorize the image of the avatar rather than the name of your company. So choose an avatar that suits your business and don’t change it – or at least don’t do it too often because that will only turn your followers away.

Conclusion

Creating avatars is important, not only for digital marketing – but also for the entire business of the company. Once you manage to define what the ideal avatar for your business looks like – your followers will always know who they are communicating with and from whom they receive the messages you send. Because they connect you with the target group and provide specific information about your company – social media avatars are very important. Keep in mind that social networks can also be of great help in creating avatars.