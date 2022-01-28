8 Hidden Gems of Shanghai That Most Tourists Never See

Shanghai is more hyped than Hong Kong and more tempting than Beijing. It was chosen as the most desirable tourist city. Everyone wants to see it, since there you can experience a lot of adventures. Hidden places can be found that offer a unique blend of history and luxury. Given the speed with which this city is developing, people not only want to see it, but also to be seen in it.

If you are planning to visit Shanghai, explore what this city has to offer. Some locations are not so obvious but are known only to locals. In addition to visiting the Buddha, the museum and doing other tourist things, try to find a few hidden gems.

1. The Bund + Huangpu Riverside

This place is located in the basement of an apartment complex. A rather strange location is the Propaganda Poster Art Center, which serves to express 20th century Chinese history and art. There you will find a large number of different posters and enjoy their stories. The director of the museum has been pursuing this hobby for a long time in order to collect some fantastic copies of the poster. This part of Chinese history is not well known to many, but this is an opportunity to learn much more about their culture and history. So, the Shanghai Propaganda Poster Art Center is a window into a very dynamic touristperiod of Chinese history that will fascinate you.

2. The French Concession

One of the leading retail and residential districts of this city is the French settlement. The area was designated as a French settlement, but was returned to the local government after construction. However, the name remained the same. You should definitely learn more about history of this unique city and find out more about French in Shanghai. In that part of the city you can enjoy various shops, restaurants, but also interesting historical sites. We are sure that you will have a rich experience after you leave the former French settlement. If you like shopping, you can visit several modern shopping malls that are constantly improving. They are built to attract as many visitors as possible.

3. Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum

Unlike most parts of the world, Shanghai was a refuge for a large number of Jewish refugees coming from Europe at the time. That is why there is a Museum that testifies to that, but it will also provide you with much more information. For example, there are documents, personal items, movies, as well as many other items that document their lives. It is an ideal opportunity to learn more about this nation, and the exhibitions that are regularly held in the courtyard of the Ohel Moshe Synagogue building will help you with that. During WW II this place was known as the Shanghai Ghetto.

4. Mu Lan Hua Ge Jia Li Curio Company

If you want to achieve a more authentic experience, our advice is to try this location. It is located near the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. There you will find a large selection of souvenirs, as well as clothes and electronics. However, you can also find silk, pearls, etc. Mulan Hua Ge Curio Warehouse is an equally good option, as you will find most of the city’s collections of antiques and other items there. For example, these are various architectural remains from the pre-revolutionary period, such as chairs, musical instruments, statues, etc.

5. Jing’an Temple

This is another attraction that you will surely like. This Buddhist temple was built before the new era and is located in another part of the city. However, after some time, there was a move to a new location. Interestingly, this temple is surrounded by modern buildings which makes it quite striking. During the later period, a plastic factory was opened on this location, and the temple was returned to the monks and renovated. However, the interior of the temple is filled with sculptures and works of art. We are sure you will have great fun exploring them, but you will equally enjoy the peace and tranquility. Even if you do not explore the interior of the temple, you will be delighted by the view of the temple building.

6. Zotter Chocolate Theater

Our recommendation for all chocolate lovers is this place. It is known for its organic, fair-trade chocolate. If you decide to visit this place, you will enjoy tasting unique combinations of flavors. This will be a very interesting trip, because the tour includes a wide selection of ingredients that you would never think of. You can also mix flavors and create your own combination. Your idea will be realized by the employees in a very short time, on the spot. The tour is available in Chinese and English.

7. Shanghai Circus World

Chinese acrobatics are known in the world, and if you want to attend one of the best, then this is the right choice for you. You should not miss performances that include acrobatics, magic, music, dance, etc. In addition, you will have the opportunity to watch multimedia acrobatic shows, as well as traditional ones.

8. Fengjing Ancient Town

This ancient city is a network of waterways that have a long history. Fengjing is located on the outskirts of Shanghai and this used to be an agricultural area. However, the location became known over time. Artists love this place, because they make the most beautiful paintings there and sell them. If you get acquainted with the beauty of the city, pay attention to several temples and old residences. It is a great choice for all those who need a relaxing day trip. You will also see restaurants and shops.

Regardless of the fact that this area is not large and developed, tourists are very happy to return because of works of art, food, temples, etc. Fengjing offers a large selection of food and beverages. Some of the specialties are yellow wine, pork and Zhuang Yuan cake. We must not forget the channel itself. At night, you can see a beautiful scene, because a large number of red lanterns will be lit on both sides of the canal.

Conclusion

One of the most famous tourist destinations will give you the adventure you have always wanted. “Paris of the East” will give you an exciting journey and tranquility at the same time. If you persevere, you will recognize most of the hidden gems that this city offers. So, enjoy the small details such as walks through the parks, sightseeing, trying out specialties, etc.