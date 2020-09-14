3 Back-To-Work Style Tips

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, most of us wouldn’t have dreamed of setting a foot in the office without first having observed our faithful morning beauty routines. Simply said, this was something unimaginable for most of the people in the world if we were to be completely honest. Sure, there are some industries that allow this kind of work, called remote. However, for most of the industries, this was not possible.

One of the few ones that can make this happen is the IT industry that generated so many different positions, who could be done remotely. Anyway, after months of remote working, our co-workers have seen it all on Zoom – the messy buns, spotty faces, and pink pajamas, not to mention the household clutter that has snuck its way into every available background!

In some ways, the eventual return to the office will be something of a relief as we see our old routines reinstated. We all know that the lockdown rules look set to ease just a little as well as many are beginning to contemplate a possible return to the office. The last time people went to work, were still wearing boots and a winter coat.

It looks like the whole summer disappeared and we were absent for a couple of months. We can see that many people could have problems adjusting to the new system that is bound to last for a significant period. Don’t get us wrong, we would like for it to be over as soon as it is possible. Thankfully, we can see that there are some positive changes down the road.

Now the season has changed and there are a lot of changes required to maintain a personality at the workplace. But for those days when you miss the simplicity of switching on the webcam and hoping for the best, these back-to-work style tips will help you pull together a low-effort, high-fashion look every day.

1. Making the Cut

According to the experience of many companies who were forced to introduce the concept of remote working, it could be said that these changes were beneficial for some time. People had enough free time to spend with their families and enjoy their time. But, after some time, this becomes pretty stressful for a lot of them. But it should be said that are now no secrets between you and the colleagues, and you may just have to accept that those bad hair days will never happen again – especially not if you’ve had a home-haircut or been brave with the box dye.

However, before going in for a haircut, there is a list of questions that can help to decide which cut will work best. How much time are you willing for dedicating to blow the hair out in the morning? What styling instruments are currently used/are you willing to use for the continuance of the style? Answering all these questions honestly will help keep you a lot from choosing a cut that doesn’t work with your lifestyle along with work routine.

But by stepping back into the office with a new look and the right ‘do, you can make them forget all about the days of Zoom hair doom. This could look like these days are long behind, even though they just finished. Whether you were amongst the first to rush to the hairdresser post-lockdown, or are still putting it off, work with what you’ve got. That way it will be possible to display the image to all of your coworkers.

At the same time, you can be sure that these changes will breathe a whole new image, and you will be able to be much more efficient. If you’re working a fresh cut, try to keep up with the maintenance to keep hair looking its best for as long as possible. If you haven’t yet had a new do and are rocking a grown-out root, don’t be afraid to wear two-tone hair with pride – you’ll be in good company, with Ashley Benson, Kristen Stewart, and Margot Robbie.

2. A Shoe-In

Never underestimate the power of good shoes to complete the whole outfit. Especially if you are a woman. If that’s the case, we are pretty sure that you are perfectly aware of the effect of wearing bright new shoes can produce. Most importantly, it will feel much better. Ballet flats are a low-maintenance shoe that complements any outfit, whilst boots are a risk taker’s best friend that adds instant flair to any outfit.

As you can imagine, we are not talking about high-heels that will make you look like you’ve just got off the red carpet. Instead, you should carefully think about buying shoes comfortable enough and that will make you feel even better about yourself, after all of those months of lockdown caused by the global pandemic of coronavirus. So, you should listen only to yourself. Your needs and preferences.

Remember that as well as the right shoe, accessories can make a huge difference to your outfit – small and understated pieces like bracelets and clutch bags are great for a sophisticated and minimalistic look, whilst chunky jewelry, large belts, and hats are amongst the perfect statement items. And for dramatic effect, red lipstick makes any outfit look instantly complete. If you’re someone that usually shies away from a bold lip, try a universally flattering color.

3. Cozy up!

Keep in consideration that style is considered a great way to express yourself but at work, you are there to represent as an employer. So even without a dress code, it’s important to match the expectations, especially in a customer-facing role. That way, you will be able to preserve some kind of integrity, even though its not required to have a strict dress code.

Many workplaces have given up stuffy dress codes to the relief. In this way, you are in charge of your style, which is at the same time liberating, but also confusing. Sometimes, a strict rule has been replaced by implicit expectations as well as say that it was more natural when everyone was just wearing a grey suit. With the right wardrobe, you can be comfortable and stylish with minimal outfit maintenance.

If you’re lucky enough to work in a casual office, a jeans and t-shirt combination never goes out of style and always looks on point, while oversized jumpers are perfect for injecting a little style into those ‘I woke up like this’ days. funkyfuchsia.com has a great range of casual-chic clothing perfect for these occasions. Surely, there are many things that can be found, and that complement your style perfectly.

If your job requires a smart ensemble, loose-fitting blouses and flowing florals will fit the bill, creating a professional yet wearable look that demands minimal effort. However, you are not certain about what kind of business attire is required at the office, there is no need to hesitate to ask HR or your manager. Despite the dress code make sure your clothes are fresh, elegant, and ironed. Avoid revealing too much skin. Keep your image as professional as it can be.

The Bottom Line

Even though we are pretty sure that all those months when all the people in the world were under a lockdown weren’t easy, that doesn’t mean that you don’t need to give up on your image. This especially goes for that moment where you will, inevitably, go back to the workplace. Without a doubt, you will need some kind of energy boost that will make you productive.

And what increases productivity more than feeling good about yourself? Therefore, we’ve provided you with the top 3 things you can do to fix your image and what you should do to feel much better about yourself. We hope that all of these tips that we’ve enlisted will be of much help to our readers.