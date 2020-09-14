6 Ways for Keeping Your Skin Safe from Irritation – 2020 Guide

The skin is the largest organ in our bodies, and it is the least protected one. Even though it regenerates itself on its own, we still need to help our dermis out and take proper care of it. In this 2020 guide, we are going to give you some tips on taking care of it and keeping it safe from irritation. Follow our list if you want to learn more about the ways you can prevent rash, redness, and even blisters, and know that consulting a dermatologist goes a long way when you need to fix an issue.

1. Clothes

To keep your skin safe from irritation you need to pay attention to the clothes you are wearing and how often you wash them. Never wear things you’ve just bought without first washing them, and you should not wear things that stop your dermis from breathing.

Choose natural fabrics that will keep you protected from the sun, and limit wearing things that are too tight. If you want to pay attention to your whole body, you should never wear footwear that makes you feel uncomfortable and brings you pain.

2. Food

The next thing that affects your skin is the food you eat. Many people believe that the irritations and the redness can come only from the outside, but the reality is, if your immune system is good, you are less likely to notice any bumps, bruises, or marks on your body.

You should try and cleanse your body at least once per week, and focus on foods that make you feel less bloated. Stay away from allergens, and if you notice that you are getting red spots on the soft tissues, it may be the first sign that you are allergic to something.

Make sure you prepare the dishes in the right way and try to stay away from raw things that should be thermally treated. Wash every fruit and vegetable in the correct way, and pay attention to the utensils as well. Never eat at a diner that does not look clean and stay away from sugary products.

3. Products

Now let’s talk about the most important part of your skincare – the products that you are going to use. Many people believe that they should buy everything they see online and that the influencers, bloggers, and vloggers know better about their epidermis. The reality is, every body is different, and just because someone recommends something, it does not guarantee it will work for you.

The best thing you can do for yourself is to choose products that contain natural ingredients, and something that will not irritate your skin. According to Squeakycheeks.com, natural products that are talc-free will prevent blisters, rash, and chafing.

Know that the products that you should use on your body, should not be used on your face. Have different things to treat the rough skin on your feet, and others for your hands. Test things out, and if possible, invest in smaller packages and testers to see if a product works for you. Layer products if your dermis allows it, and don’t forget to mix things up so your epidermis does not start rejecting items and ingredients just because you overuse them.

4. Stop touching it

This is something everyone should remember. Stop touching the irritated parts of your body! You won’t do yourself any favor if you pick your pimples and if you touch the wound you have. Stop touching your face, and try to avoid leaning on your hand.

Our hands touch everything and if you really want to rest your head on your hand, get up and wash your hands first. In case you really have to squeeze out a pimple, wash your face beforehand, disinfect your hands, and use proper tools that are properly cleaned.

To notice a difference in the irritation, you need to let your dermis heal. Wash the area with mild products, let the skin breathe, and let it heal. Time will change everything and if you don’t notice an improvement, maybe it is time to go see a dermatologist.

5. Sunscreen

This is the holy grail and if you want to stay away from blisters, redness, and bumps, you need to invest in a good sunscreen. One thing many people forget is that you need it all year round. Just because it is cloudy outside, and just because it’s winter, it does not mean you can skip this part of your routine.

Make sure you invest in products that will keep you protected from both UVA and UVB and know that you need to reapply the product once every few hours depending on what you are doing. If you are not sure which is the right item for you and your specific situation, you should contact a professional or talk to your pharmacist.

6. Washing

The last thing we are going to talk about should go without saying, but we tend to forget about some areas. As soon as you get home from work you should take a shower, and if you somehow you don’t have time for it, you need to wash the three main areas – your hands, face, and feet. This will help prevent any germs and bacteria and it will keep you healthy.

Never use water that is too hot, and know that this is not the right way to do exfoliation. Hot water is more likely to cause redness and irritation and you will make your skin produce more oils when you dry it out like that. Use products depending on your dermis type and pay attention to your scalp as well.

These are some of the things you can do for your body’s largest organ. Remember that everyone is different and that you need to find things that work for you. This covers everything, starting from the fabrics you wear, up to the detergent, shampoo, conditioner, and skincare items. Give yourself time to find the right items, and don’t forget to change your pillowcase once every few days, and your bed sheets at least once per week.