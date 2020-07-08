9 Essential Bathroom Remodeling Tips

A lot of people ask themselves when it is the right time to remodel their bathroom and to be completely honest, any time is the right time. If you are planning on living in your home for years to come, there is no reason why you should not make some improvements to your toilet.

And, if so, you might not be wondering – what are some of the things that I need to keep in mind before and during the renovation process? Well, the answer to this question can be found in the article below. Let’s take a closer look at the 9 essential remodeling tips for your lavatory:

1. Before Anything Else – Determine How Much You Can Spend

Before you even think about other things mentioned in this list, the very first thing you should do is determine how much you can spend on the renovations. Renovating a bathroom can be expensive and if you want to ensure that you do not overspend or spend money that you do not have, you must set a budget and stick to it at all times.

2. Make a List of The Things You Want to Change or Add

Your next step should be evaluating the toilet in your home. Ensure that you write down what you like about it, what you want to change, as well as what you want to add to the area. Lists are always perfect for this, especially since you can then know what you need to look for.

3. Built-in Items Can Provide More Storage Space

If the area you are planning on working on is small, built-in items such as medicine cabinets, toilet roll holders, and recessed soap dishes can add more space to it. This is why you might want to consider what you can recess. Nowadays, you can even flatten the light on the ceiling by changing it into a recessed one.

Now, you should know that there are some remodeling mistakes that people often make, ones that can cost them a lot of money. And, if you are interested in seeing what you should not forget to do, as well as what you should definitely avoid doing, you can check out this page for additional information.

4. Plants Can Liven Up The Area And Clean The Air

Besides keeping the air fresh and clean, plants can also liven up the entire place, which is why you should not overlook adding them to your lavatory. For example, you can purchase a floating shelf specifically for adding some small plants to the area. They also add color to an otherwise sterile environment, hence, adding plants is something that is definitely worth considering.

5. The Flooring Type Needs to Be Chosen Carefully

Although wooden flooring can easily tie an entire place together and make it look cozy, wood is not the best option when it comes to bathrooms. They can easily be destroyed and damaged by moisture and water, which means that you’ll need to change the floors again in several years.

To avoid wasting money, you must choose the right flooring type. You should opt for something that is durable and strong, as well as something that can sustain water and moisture. For instance, you can choose to add ceramic or porcelain tiles, vinyl plans, or sheet vinyl. All of these options are suitable for wet and moist areas.

6. The Lighting is Crucial

The bathroom is where we all inspect our faces, hair, and bodies, which is one of the main reasons why the lighting needs to be implemented wisely and properly. Of course, you’ll need a ceiling fixture, however, you should also consider adding light to other areas of the space.

For instance, you’ll want to add one above your sink since it will allow you to properly see yourself in the mirror. There are various, simple devices that you can purchase such as a dimmer switch that is perfect for taking relaxing bubble baths after a long and tiring day at work.

7. Add More Hooks For Hanging Items

As mentioned, your toilet might be small and if you are in this situation, consider adding more hooks to gain more space for hanging items. Now, this does not mean that you can only hang your clothes, towels, and bathrobes, but, you can also hang other things such as your makeup bag or hairdryer.

8. Mirrors Create an Illusion of Space

Besides the mirror located above your sink, you might also want to consider adding one or two to other areas as well. Why you might be wondering? Well, by doing so, you can ensure that space appears visually bigger. Additionally, mirrors make the place brighter as well, which means that you won’t feel claustrophobic while in there.

9. Be Careful When Choosing Colors

You do not want to choose dark colors for your bathroom, especially since it can make it look small, messy, and crowded. Instead, you should opt for colors that are bright. Naturally, you do not have to choose white or beige only, you can opt for baby blue, pink, and even some shades of green and yellow.

Besides opening up the area, it will also create a comfortable and lively feeling – which is something that you’ll want. You might want to keep the ceiling white while you paint the walls in a color that you like since this can prevent the feeling of a tight and closed area. So, stick with white when it comes to the ceiling.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you’ll need to do and consider before you start remodeling your bathroom. And, if you choose to follow the aforementioned tips, you can ensure that the entire process is easier, less time-consuming, as well as less stressful for both you and your family members.

So, now that you know what you can and definitely should choose to consider and do, you might not want to waste any more of your time. Instead, you should go back to the beginning of the article, and start from the first tip which is determining how much you can spend on the renovations.