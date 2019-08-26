This is the Best Flooring Option for Each Room in Your Home

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are looking for the definitive guide about which flooring option you should pick for each room in your home then you have found it here! It can be incredibly difficult to know about which flooring would be best suited for each room as there are multiple ones which could work. However, we think easily it can be whittled down to one type of flooring; most of which can be found here – www.woodfloorwarehouse.co.uk. Let’s take a closer look at what each flooring option should be now.

Hallway

The hallway is one of the first rooms in your home which you will enter. Therefore, it is incredibly important that it makes an impact for everyone who steps over your threshold. To do that, you need a floor which is going to always look good and we think the best option here is herringbone parquet.

It is a truly classic style which fits with most design aesthetics depending on the colour you choose. From classical to modern, a stunning parquet is just what you need to welcome people into your home.

The great think about this sort of real wood flooring is that it can be incredibly resistant to scratches and tread. This means that it doesn’t matter how many people happen to walk across it (as it is likely to be many in a busy household) as it can still end up looking as good as the day it was laid.

Living Room

The living room is one of the places where your family comes together to relax. It can also be a place for a lot of furniture and not a lot of room to move about depending on how much you have in there. Finally, some families choose to eat in their living room or at a bare minimum will allow drinks to enjoy while watching television. Due to this, it is often not wise to have a carpet in a living room to decrease the chances of stains.

We instead suggest an engineered wood floor. This is a perfect choice and can fit in brilliantly with the hall. You might even opt for the same wood throughout to keep the energy of the house flowing from one room to the next. This is easier to keep clean than just plain carpet and it could be the perfect finishing touch to your living room to make it a space which everyone is happy to be in.

Dining Room

Once again, the dining room is a room where a lot of potential spills could take place. If you have small children who aren’t the neatest of diners yet then you might want to avoid a carpet in such a room. Even adults cannot avoid some spills and there is always the chance that something could drop and cause a stain.

For this reason, one of the best options for a dining room is a wood floor. Just like with the hallway or the sitting room, you can use this an opportunity to keep the wood flowing between all areas of the house. Whether you choose a wood similar to that of your table and chairs or you go for something eye-catching and contrasting, it is entirely up to you. Just make sure that you put felt feet on the bottom of the furniture to stop it from scoring the floor and causing long-lasting damage.

Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home and is also one of the hardest places to judge when it comes to choosing a floor. A kitchen can be hot, it can be humid, it can be filled with spills and mess, and it needs a floor that can handle all of this.

Carpet is obviously most definitely out and so is wood unless it has been properly treated to handle moisture. Whilst many people opt for laminate for their kitchens, we actually feel that one of the best options is in fact vinyl.

Vinyl is automatically waterproof and it can be found in many different finishes including stone, slate, and wood effect. It can be a great way for you to get your hands on the floor you actually like the look of without having any of the drawbacks. This is also a much more affordable option than a floor of stone or slate so it could be a great option for anyone attempting a full renovation on a fairly low budget.

Landing

While many people don’t necessarily think of this as a room, it is an important area for flooring, and it must be carefully selected. Many people love to transition from a wooden flooring downstairs to a carpeted stair and landing. It really helps to give an effect which draws the eye up the stair and into the rest of the house above.

You also need to think about who will be walking around on this piece of floor. Most of the time, it will be people getting up in the night, therefore in bare feet, or it will be people moving to the living spaces downstairs. Therefore, you should think about a carpet as it will be softer and warmer on the feet than something like wood.

Remember that this could potentially result in grass and mud getting trekked up the stairs on the soles of shoes, however. You may want to add in a policy of no shoes upstairs unless you want to spend your days trying to remove muddy footprints from your carpet stair.

Bedrooms

There is only one material we can think of for bedrooms and that is carpet. It is warm underfoot, cosy, and can do an awful lot for the insulation of a bedroom. Since you want a bedroom to be able to keep you warm, especially in the winter months, you need to invest in a good quality carpet to help you do so.

Some people also consider other options for a bedroom such as laminate. While there is nothing wrong with installing laminate flooring in your bedroom, we just think there is something inherently pleasant about swinging your feet out of bed and into the comfort of a carpet. Unless you are willing to also install underfloor heating to help combat this, we think nothing can compare.

Neutral carpeting throughout bedrooms is usually a safe bet but we think if you have little children then you should think about getting them a coloured carpet. Children’s bedrooms should be fun and vibrant places so you should think about getting them a carpet which matches the colour scheme they want.

If they want a bedroom which transports them to the centre of the jungle, then a green carpet will be what you need. If they have an undying love for all things purple then a carpet in that hue will go down a treat. Got a child who wants to transform their bedroom into an under-the-sea fantasy? Get them a yellow carpet to take the place of sand. Small changes like this can really help a child to get lost in their imagination and look back on their childhood bedroom fondly. It is always a good thing to let your child express themselves and, as far-fetched as it might sound, relinquishing control over the bedroom carpet might be the first place to start.

Bathrooms

Bathrooms offer many of the same problems that kitchens do. There is always the risk of too much water ending up on the floor of a bathroom either from an overflowing bath or sink or a misplaced showerhead. Carpets have been out of the question for decades and wood can warp badly when exposed to that much moisture in the air.

If you still like the wood effect, you should think about a wood effect laminate flooring. Many people like a wooden floor in their bathroom as it can help to elevate the feeling of the room. Wood also feels extremely nice underfoot and will not be as cold and unforgiving as something like tile or ceramic.

Study

A study can be many things depending on the person who owns the study. Some like to think of it as a place to work, some use it as a studio for their love of a particular instrument, and others as a library for their impressive book collections. A different floor could be used in any of these scenarios. For someone who has noise as a concern, they should probably use carpet for its muffling effects.

Den

Whether you want to call it a den, a snug, or something else, this is one room which everyone is happy to pile into. It is much less informal than a living room and should first and foremost be about comfort. Therefore, the only suitable flooring option for a den should always be carpet.

You ideally want to find something thick and inviting while also keeping an eye out for something stain-resistant. Your den is most likely going to be a favourite spot for your children; especially if you keep their toys and games consoles in here. Therefore, you want to make sure that you pick something which is going to withstand anything that they could throw at it. This might include drinks and food residue, not to mention arts and crafts gear if they have access to that in this room. You want to make sure that you select something truly durable that you know will mask stains while allowing them to be lifted super easily.

MudRoom

Some people call it a mudroom, others a utility room, but it always has the same function. It is usually where pets sleep if you have any and it is also home to your households jumbled collection of wellies and other outdoor gear. Due to this, the floor in this room can become dirty and covered with germs incredibly quickly. Even the most avid of cleaners might struggle to keep this area squeaky clean; especially if you live in the middle of the country. Therefore, you need a floor which is going to be very easy to keep clean.

It will come as no surprise, therefore, that we think vinyl is the perfect choice for this room. Vinyl is one of the easiest materials for you to keep clean and the right one can add a great effect to your room. Why not choose the same vinyl pattern across your kitchen and mudroom to keep a little bit of cohesion between the two rooms.

What Would You Like?

At the end of the day, the best option for your flooring is ultimately what you would like in your home. You might not agree with our suggestions above and instead might look to something else for your home. Whatever you end up choosing for your floors, you just need to remember that it must fit in with the design choices you have made in your wider home as well as being easy to clean. There is no point in choosing a beautiful carpet if you are going to spend your days attempting to lift a stain from it. Take some of our advice into account and it won’t be long before you are able to find the perfect flooring for every room in your home.