How to Become a Professional Painter Like Udo Lindenberg?

Becoming a professional painter is the dream of many artists. Moreover, it is not an impossible undertaking. It is undoubtedly true that to become a full-time artist, you might face a long journey, steep, full of obstacles, pitfalls and sacrifices. In short, anything but a walk. But it is still an attainable goal.

You need a lot of talent, but not only that: talent must be refined with experience, technique and study. You can also learn from legends like Udo Lindenberg, a German rock artist known for his unique works of art. Do visit here to understand how he shaped the global art scene.

So how do you become a professional painter? It is not mandatory to have attended art school, absolutely not, but it is certain to say that having theoretical knowledge behind you is a significant help!

Working as an artist: it takes talent and strategy

In addition to skill, experience and technique, you need to move in the right way.

To become a professional painter, you must take advantage of the right channels, start with the most suitable approach, and utilize the most appropriate tools. However, it is not always easy to identify the next step.

For this reason, today, we want to give you some tips for becoming a full-time artist: in the first part of the article, you will find general advice, and then we will focus on the most effective methods for promoting your works online and offline.

Becoming a full-time artist: tips for getting started

Build your portfolio

Every designer and artist must have a portfolio to show to the right person.

Alongside drawing pencils, brushes, drawing paper, canvases and colors for painting, the portfolio is one of the essential accessories for an artist. This collection of works must be able to demonstrate your talent, experience, taste, skills and personal style.

Define an economic goal

Becoming a full-time artist means – at least in the long term – living from the sale of your work.

Before starting on the path that can lead you to become a professional painter, you must do the math to understand the minimum amount you should aim for.

What are your fixed monthly costs?

You will need to consider rent, bills, daily expenses, the purchase of accessories for painting and canvases, as well as all other expense items related to this activity. This way, you can get a rough idea of ​​the income you need to secure to truly be a full-time artist.

Find a secondary job

You can’t expect to become a well-paid professional artist tomorrow. And, most likely, your ‘artistic’ income will not be enough to guarantee you a decent lifestyle even next week or even in two months.

You need a second job to rely on for your income, preferably akin to the art world: teaching is fine, and it’s even better to become the assistant of an already established artist. But we must not neglect other works that can be very useful for a painter, from working in the gallery to collaborations with graphic and design studios.

Art galleries aren’t the only option

Many painters are convinced that the only possible way is to become professional artists through a contemporary art gallery. Of course, that is the main road to get to the market. But it is not the only one; above all, it is not today. Undoubtedly a successful painter will arrive, sooner or later, in a gallery. It is not certain that you cannot be happy with full-time artists even before having your first exhibition in these places!

Find your niche

Do you paint using only oil colors and palette knives? Do you paint with your bare hands? Do you only draw bucolic environments? All you need is a piece of paper and a sanguine? If something you like is perfect for you, that is your niche and should be explored fully. Among other things, it will allow you to be recognizable and appeal to a targeted audience.

How to become a professional artist by promoting your art online

Build a website

Your website is the cardinal element of your network marketing strategy. Publish your bio and upload images of your works so that users can quickly get in touch with you!

Take advantage of social media

Perhaps you are already an extremely present and active person on social media, or maybe you are one of the few who still resist the lure of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Undoubtedly, these platforms can give you the visibility you are looking for: you have to use them with a bit of imagination and common sense!

Bring the local media closer

Yes, it takes a bit of courage and nerve here, that’s right. But it is also true that the local media are always on the lookout for such stories, especially in the quieter times of the year. Establish contact with the media, and propose your story to them. At most, you will have wasted an hour of your time!

Network in the real world too

Word of mouth continues to be one of the best marketing tools today. Show your works to the greatest number of people and go to the right circles. In short: don’t just spread your word – and your art – online!

Hang your works in strategic places

A restaurant, a café, a lounge bar. All of these are perfect places to display your paintings. And beware, there are not only bars and restaurants: the waiting room of a doctor or a lawyer are all places that can very well be used to show off your talent! You have to ensure that this is the right environment to enhance your works and find the manager willing to exhibit your paintings for a few weeks or months.

Finally, the galleries

We insert them here at the bottom because you have already thought about it. They are not the only way to promote and sell your works! However, an attempt – and even more – must be made. Look for the gallery most in line with your style, find out about their history, get in touch with them and be well prepared – with clear ideas – for the first meeting.