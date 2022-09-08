Signs Your Sewer Line Has a Problem

Plumbing problems can be a nightmare if not resolved quickly. Sewer line leaks and blockages are a pain to deal with, but it’s best to fix the problem before it gets worse. If you think you might have a sewer line problem, it’s best to call a plumber right away. Professional plumbers can use a sewer camera from USABorescopes.com to inspect the sewer line for any problems. If a problem is found, they can often fix the problem quickly and easily.

Signs of a Sewer Line Problem

What are the signs of a potential sewer line issue? Here are a few to be aware of:

Slow drainage: If your sink and shower drains are slow to drain, it could be a sign of a sewer line problem. A partial blockage could make water pass more slowly, causing it to pool in your shower or sink.

Green patches of grass: Have you noticed that a patch of your lawn is more lush and green than the rest? It could mean you have a sewer line leak. Although your grass may love the extra moisture, it’s best to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bad odor: If you’re smelling sewage in your yard or home, it’s time to call a plumber. Your sewer line is probably leaking badly. If you smell mold or moisture in your home, a leaky pipe could be the cause as well.

Large trees: A yard full of big trees is great for your landscaping, but it might be wreaking havoc on your plumbing. It’s possible your trees’ roots are growing into your pipes, causing blockages and breakage. A plumber can assess your sewer line to see if this is the problem.

Clogs that return after plunging: Are you experiencing drain clogs for seemingly no reason? You’re probably looking at a bigger plumbing issue. If your toilet keeps clogging even after you’ve unclogged it many times, the problem is probably in your sewer line.

Mold: If you notice some mold growing or detect a moldy smell coming from your walls, you probably have a leak somewhere in your house. You should get your plumbing checked as soon as possible before it becomes a bigger problem and does more damage to your home.

Pools of water: If you notice pools of sewage water appear in your yard, you most likely have a sewer line leak. Get it checked out immediately.

Common Sewer Line Problems

There are a number of sewage problems that you might encounter when your plumber does an inspection. The inspection can either be simply by walking through your home, or it can be done by using special equipment.

Here are a few common issues homeowners face:

Blockage: Pipe blockages are a common sewer line issue. If your pipes make a gurgling sound or are draining slowly, you might have a blockage on your hands. Blockages occur when homeowners flush things like tampons, diapers, kitty litter, or other items down the toilet, and they get stuck in the pipe and block it. A blockage can also be caused by washing certain things down the sink, like hot oil or hair. To avoid a sewer line blockage, make sure to dispose of waste in a trash can, not your sink or toilet.

Pipe corrosion: If you have metal pipes, you may run into this problem at some point. When wastewater travels through metal pipes, it causes a reaction with the metal that can begin to corrode it. If the corrosion becomes serious, it can cause leaks in your pipes. A plumber can do a camera inspection to see if your sewer line is corroded and how badly it’s damaged.

Pipe shifting: Due to rain, foundation shifting, or other factors, your pipes may have shifted, inhibiting proper drainage. Pipe shifting might cause the slope to change or in more severe cases cracks or leaks.

Tree root intrusion: Tree roots can cause major problems in your plumbing, especially if you have mature trees with large root networks. A tree’s root network is always expanding and searching for more water. Tiny tree roots can get into your pipes’ smallest cracks. Once they’ve tapped into the water source, the roots will grow quickly. They can block or break your pipe. If you suspect that tree roots are causing an issue in your sewer line, call a plumber to take a look.

If you have any of these problems, you need to get them repaired as soon as possible. Professionals can help you fix these problems.

How to Avoid Sewer Line Problems

It can be tempting to ignore the problem, and hope that it goes away on its own. While that can rarely be the case, a better approach is to be proactive. If you want to take preventative measures and avoid major sewer line problems, make sure to get an inspection frequently. The earlier you spot potential problems, the easier they’ll be to fix. You should get your sewer lines cleaned every few years to avoid serious blockages. Also, always be careful of what goes down your drains and toilet.

Plumbing problems can be messy and expensive, but it’s best to deal with a problem as soon as you notice it. A professional plumber can do a video inspection of your pipes to see what might be causing the problem. Proper maintenance and cleaning of your plumbing system can help you to avoid serious problems. If you notice any of the problems mentioned above in your home, call a plumber today.

In conclusion, while it is impossible to completely avoid all sewer line problems, you can certainly take measures to avoid or mitigate many of the common issues that lead to sewer line problems. Have your sewer lines inspected and cleaned regularly, be careful of what goes down your drains, and don’t hesitate to call a professional plumber at the first sign of trouble.

Remember not to panic if you do experience a sewer line issue. Many problems can be quickly and easily fixed with the help of a qualified plumbing professional.