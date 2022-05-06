Want to Become a Video Game Streamer? Here’s What to Do

If you are a serious gamer, and you want to earn money doing what you love, you may try video game streaming. Becoming a streamer can be a great option for you, especially if you have a genuine love for video games and a great personality.

Unfortunately, video game streaming isn’t an easy industry to get into. You’ll have to handle a lot of competitors. Remember that many people love to play video games, and if you want to make video game streaming a profession then you should stand out.

Of course, this does not mean that there is no space for a new streamer.

All it means is that if you want a huge chance of succeeding in the industry, you’ve got to be prepared to exert a lot of effort. You should also have a set strategy.

Streaming is a great type of creating content. Today, it’s extremely easy to go online and broadcast yourself for the world to watch.

So, do you want to become a video game streamer? Here is what you should do.

Get The Right Equipment

If you’ve watched a lot of different streamers, you’ve probably noticed they have an extremely distinctive décor behind them.

Of course, there is a reason for this. If you want to gain a lot of viewers, you need to make sure you aren’t streaming in a boring room.

You’ll have to invest in décor and provide viewers with something interesting to look at aside from what you’re doing.

Also, you will require the right setup. There are two tools you need to have. First, a high-quality camera from telycam. Click here for more information. The second one is high-quality audio.

A lot of popular streamers use a gaming headset. However, when it comes to the microphone, most of them usually use professional brands. You should get one as well if you’re serious about becoming a live streamer.

Create A YouTube Or Twitch Channel

Many years ago, the general public only knew the best gamers in the world. However, that is not the case today. Any person with a Twitch or YouTube account can show off their skills.

There are two methods to do this. You can create a gaming channel or do live streaming.

Livestreaming is the most accessible type of streaming. It does not matter if you are good at the game or not. People will still watch you, especially if you’re entertaining.

You connect your console or PC with your Twitch or YouTube account and people can immediately see what you are doing live.

Choose A Content

Since streaming is extremely easy to do and it has become very popular, there are tons of forms of streams you can get into.

On Twitch, you will find a lot of various channels. This includes “just chatting”, music performances, live art, cooking channels, and more.

Of course, the most popular channel is the gaming channel. If you’re planning to become a gaming streamer, make sure you focus on a particular style of playing, a genre of games, or a single game.

For example, you could try out first person shooting games such as Call of Duty. On the other hand if you are into Real Time Strategy games you should make sure that you have a great computer setup.

If you’re starting, it’s best to stick to one. This offers your viewers something to expect each time you go live. They will also become familiar with what you will be broadcasting.

Perhaps you want to become a react streamer. This is a type of streamer who watches videos and reacts to them. For instance, you can react to how micro injection mold works.

Streaming Software

Most streamers use their gaming PC to stream. If you want to do the same, you’ll need broadcasting software.

The most popular programs for these are OBS (Open Broadcasting Software) and XSplit. However, a lot of popular streamers prefer OBS.

The ideal thing about OBS is that it’s extremely easy to use. It does not matter if you’re not tech-savvy. You’ll have an easy time using OBS.

Once you’re done installing the streaming software, the next thing you need to do is to set it up. You want to set up the microphone, webcam, and game capture.

Aside from that, you can also add other sources such as top donors, recent followers, and more.

Once you’re done creating the layout for your stream, all you’ve got to do is to add your Twitch key to OBS and you are good to go.

Establish A Community

Establishing a successful YouTube or Twitch channel isn’t just about putting up videos and hoping they’ll get viewers.

Almost every well-known streamer has an extremely robust community. They also get involved with people outside of Twitch or YouTube.

For instance, most streamers have their own subreddits on Reddit. This is where they can engage with fans and viewers.

One of the best things about doing this is that you can upload your new videos on your subreddit and it will get traction automatically.

In addition to that, videos will typically show extremely strong metrics for engagement. This will allow the app to recommend your videos and gain more viewers in the future.

It does not matter if you’re simply streaming how a packaging machine manufacturer works. You still have to build a community.

When you build a community, you should make sure that you are able to stand out from your competition. Come up with a great persona for yourself. This will enable you to make an impact with your potential viewers.

Conclusion

Video game streaming is difficult. It will take a lot of time. If you want to be successful, the best thing you can do is to be yourself and make your setup as professional as possible.

It might take a couple of months or years to gain a lot of followers. However, it will pay off if you simply persevere.